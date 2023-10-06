Nar Strengthens Baku Metro Network and Expands 4G Coverage

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Azerfon Nar has strengthened its metro network and expanded its 4G coverage in the Karabakh region. The company is also revamping its stores to offer a comprehensive range of services.

Highlights

  • Nar enhances call and internet services in Baku Metro.
  • Nar's 4G network is now available to customers in populated areas.
  • Nar plans to introduce 11 more stores with a fresh, modern concept nationwide by the end of this year.

Follow Us

Nar Strengthens Baku Metro Network and Expands 4G Coverage

The Azerbaijani operator Azerfon, operating under the Nar brand, announced this week that it is strengthening its metro network. Nar has made improvements to its network in the Baku Metro, resulting in a significant improvement in the quality of both call and internet services. Furthermore, Nar has expanded the coverage of its network in the Karabakh region to support connectivity efforts in the area. Nar stated that it has already installed base stations in many settlements in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.




Also Read: Nar Introduces 5G Technology in Sumgait, Azerbaijan

Coverage of Residential Areas

Nar said it has quickly ensured the coverage of residential areas such as Khankendi, Khojavand, Khojaly, Aghdara, and Askaran with a mobile network. Nar's 4G network is now available to customers in populated areas of the Shusha, Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadli, Kalbajar, and Lachin regions, where network infrastructure improvements are currently underway.

Also Read: Rogers Activates Toronto Subway 5G Network Access for All Customers

Customer Satisfaction Strategy

Nar said that these improvements are an integral part of the company's customer satisfaction strategy. The Azerbaijani operator noted that it currently provides communication services to 2.2 million subscribers, and 'Nar' has been the leading mobile operator according to the customer loyalty index for the last four years.

Nar Continues Store Renovations

In another development, as part of its ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional customer-centric services, Nar is revamping its stores to offer a comprehensive range of mobile phones, devices, accessories, and a suite of services.

Also Read: Azercell and Bakcell Users Can Now Experience 5G on iPhone

According to the official release, Nar plans to introduce 11 more stores with a fresh, modern concept nationwide by the end of this year. The objective is to ensure that all Nar visitors enjoy a high-quality shopping experience while staying up-to-date with the latest advancements in mobile technology.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Exactly. Even I was expecting Jio to remove all 23 days plan with older recharge value in a month or…

Jio Brings Disney+ Hotstar Bundled Prepaid Plans Starting at Rs…

Rupesh :

Jio is messing everything. From being a transparent and clutter free plans in past, these days Jio plans are more…

Jio Brings Disney+ Hotstar Bundled Prepaid Plans Starting at Rs…

Faraz :

I think they can ( and probably will ) achieve by 2025 by keeping 5G tarrifs at 299, 399 and…

Bharti Airtel Likely to Achieve Rs 300 ARPU Target by…

Faraz :

Instead of cutting losses, Vi kept increasing it with interest on debts. I still can't get over why they spent…

Vi Could Lose Access to Some Towers Resulting in Coverage…

Faraz :

Airtel users can get 25% cashback on recharges via Airtel axis credit card which makes them cheapest in the industry.…

Vi Could Lose Access to Some Towers Resulting in Coverage…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments