Nar Strengthens Baku Metro Network and Expands 4G Coverage

The Azerbaijani operator Azerfon, operating under the Nar brand, announced this week that it is strengthening its metro network. Nar has made improvements to its network in the Baku Metro, resulting in a significant improvement in the quality of both call and internet services. Furthermore, Nar has expanded the coverage of its network in the Karabakh region to support connectivity efforts in the area. Nar stated that it has already installed base stations in many settlements in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.









Coverage of Residential Areas

Nar said it has quickly ensured the coverage of residential areas such as Khankendi, Khojavand, Khojaly, Aghdara, and Askaran with a mobile network. Nar's 4G network is now available to customers in populated areas of the Shusha, Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadli, Kalbajar, and Lachin regions, where network infrastructure improvements are currently underway.

Customer Satisfaction Strategy

Nar said that these improvements are an integral part of the company's customer satisfaction strategy. The Azerbaijani operator noted that it currently provides communication services to 2.2 million subscribers, and 'Nar' has been the leading mobile operator according to the customer loyalty index for the last four years.

Nar Continues Store Renovations

In another development, as part of its ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional customer-centric services, Nar is revamping its stores to offer a comprehensive range of mobile phones, devices, accessories, and a suite of services.

According to the official release, Nar plans to introduce 11 more stores with a fresh, modern concept nationwide by the end of this year. The objective is to ensure that all Nar visitors enjoy a high-quality shopping experience while staying up-to-date with the latest advancements in mobile technology.