Drei 5G Coverage Reaches 85 Percent of the Austrian Population

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Austrian mobile operator has expanded its 5G network coverage to reach approximately 85 percent of the population, including rural communities for the first time.

Highlights

  • Drei's 5G service is now available in four out of five households in Austria.
  • Significant investment in network expansion.
  • Improved connectivity and services with 5G Standalone technology.

Follow Us

Drei 5G Coverage Reaches 85 Percent of the Austrian Population
Hutchison Drei Austria announced last week that its 5G service is now available in four out of five households. Drei has expanded its 5G network coverage, which currently reaches approximately 85 percent of the population throughout Austria.

Also Read: Open Fiber Austria Commits to Nationwide Fiber Optic Expansion




Bringing 5G to Underserved Communities

Drei's 5G coverage now extends to rural communities, including Zitternberg, Mitterreith, Obergrabern, Mariathal, Roggendorf, and Radlbrunn for the first time with its 5G Standalone network, also known as 5G Plus. These communities, where fast broadband internet was previously unavailable, will now have access to 5G in rural regions and interiors, thanks to the new low-frequency bands that Drei has deployed for its 5G network.

Drei stated, 'With the largest investment offensive in the history of the company, we have once again significantly intensified our network expansion and are already reaching four out of five households and companies with the next 5G generation - even in previously underserved regions. With our new 5G and 5G+ data tariffs, we aim to provide customers with access to the best available technology.

Also Read: ORS Tests 5G Broadcast Technology at MotoGP Event in Austria

Drei 5G Plus Network

Drei further announced that with 5G standalone technology (5G Plus), it improves the quality, availability, and response times of connectivity. Existing data users can immediately benefit from the upgrade with a compatible device and a suitable 5G tariff.

Drei's 5G Standalone network was first activated in Austria in September 2022, featuring a pure 5G core network as its foundation. Drei mentioned that customers can enjoy benefits such as network slicing, applications like live TV broadcasts, tests involving autonomous vehicles, and various other possibilities.

Also Read: A1 Group Boosts 4G, 5G Coverage in Tourist Regions; America Movil Expands Stake in Telekom Austria

Additionally, Drei stated that it leverages these advantages for private customers and has been providing mobile internet for homes with bandwidth guarantees through its 5G Plus fixed tariffs since its launch.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

The lack of interaction on this site is heartbreaking. Admins should bring back the old way to comment.

Vodafone Idea is Allowing Users to Choose the OTT Benefit…

bharat khanna :

can we please add a tab on the landing page for world news? I just want to see india related…

Namibia Awards 5G Licenses to Telecom Namibia, MTC, and Loc8…

Faraz :

Exactly. Even I was expecting Jio to remove all 23 days plan with older recharge value in a month or…

Jio Brings Disney+ Hotstar Bundled Prepaid Plans Starting at Rs…

Rupesh :

Jio is messing everything. From being a transparent and clutter free plans in past, these days Jio plans are more…

Jio Brings Disney+ Hotstar Bundled Prepaid Plans Starting at Rs…

Faraz :

I think they can ( and probably will ) achieve by 2025 by keeping 5G tarrifs at 299, 399 and…

Bharti Airtel Likely to Achieve Rs 300 ARPU Target by…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments