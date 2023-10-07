Amazon Sends 2 Test Satellites into Space, First Steps Towards Kuiper’s Launch

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Amazon will be ready in a few years to go against the likes of Starlink, which already has a customer base in many parts of the world. Amazon plans to deploy 3,236 more satellites to offer satellite broadband to people around the globe, something which Starlink is planning to do with 5,000 satellites in orbit. 

  On Friday, Amazon Inc. sent two test satellites into the low earth orbit (LEO).
  These satellites will pave the way for more such launches in the future if the results and the feedback are positive.
  Amazon's Project Kuiper aims to do what Starlink and OneWeb are already doing - provide dark regions with internet access where it is difficult or impossible to lay fiber.

On Friday, Amazon Inc. sent two test satellites into the low earth orbit (LEO). These satellites will pave the way for more such launches in the future if the results and the feedback are positive. Amazon's Project Kuiper aims to do what Starlink and OneWeb are already doing - provide dark regions with internet access where it is difficult or impossible to lay fiber. Amazon launched the two satellites using the Atlas 5 rocket from the United Launch Alliance. Earlier, the company had planned to use a different set of rockets to do the launch.




Read More - Paratus to Distribute Starlink Services in Africa: Report

The development first reported by Reuters, also suggests that Amazon will be ready in a few years to go against the likes of Starlink, which already has a customer base in many parts of the world. Amazon plans to deploy 3,236 more satellites to offer satellite broadband to people around the globe, something which Starlink is planning to do with 5,000 satellites in orbit.

Read More - Starlink Launched 21 Satellites via Falcon 9 Rocket on September 25

It will be interesting to see how Amazon catches up with its global competitors. OneWeb has already completed its planned constellation of satellites while Starlink continues to expand the numbers. The commercial launch from OneWeb is around the corner for markets such as India. Starlink has also procured a GMPCS license in India and is waiting for other approvals to go ahead with serving customers.

The key question over who will win the largest market share is who can fill the gap in the market while keeping the costs as low as possible. We have already seen the costs of a Starlink connection, and it is safe to assume that a majority of the population can't afford it. Amazon's Project Kuiper will take its sweet time to launch services in different parts of the world, so Starlink and OneWeb would likely stay relaxed and continue with their current plans.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

