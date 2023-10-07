Exciting New Films to Watch on OTT Platforms This Weekend



The first week of October offers an excellent array of films in various genres, ensuring a cinematic treat for movie fans. These films, premiering on OTT platforms during the first week of October, range from an intriguing Korean thriller to a high-octane blockbuster drama and a romantic comedy. They are all set to captivate audiences with their diverse storytelling. With outstanding casts and gripping stories, these films are slated to debut on small screens, providing an exciting start to the month.

Also Read: Must-Watch Korean Dramas Streaming on OTT in October









Below is a list of a few films available on OTT platforms in the first week of October that you can watch this weekend:

Khufiya

Vishal Bhardwaj's film "Khufiya," featuring Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi, is one of the highlights. The story revolves around Krishna Mehra, a RAW agent tasked with uncovering a mole selling India's defense secrets to enemies. She grapples with her dual roles as a spy and a lover while deciphering the clues necessary to protect her country.

Release date: October 5, 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty

Telugu filmmaker Mahesh Babu Pachigolla has written and directed the romantic comedy "Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty." The film features Anushka Shetty, Naveen Polishetty, Keshav Deepak, Abhinav Gomatam, and Jayasudha. The protagonist embarks on a quest to find a suitable sperm donor while attempting to conceive without a partner.

Release date: October 5, 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Fair Play

Directed by Chloe Domont, "Fair Play" stars Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan, and Rich Sommer. The story centers on a newly engaged couple whose relationship is on the brink of collapse as the woman unexpectedly advances in a cutthroat hedge fund firm. She must make a critical choice that forces her to prioritize and strike a delicate balance between her career and love life.

Release date: October 6, 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Also Read: Latest OTT Releases to Look Forward to in October

Ballerina

Directed by Lee Chung-hyun, the Korean thriller "Ballerina" stars Jeon Jong-seo, Kim Ji-hoon, and Park Yu-rim. The plot follows Ok-ju, a former bodyguard seeking revenge for a friend's unjust demise. She confronts those responsible for the tragic incident in an effort to teach them a lesson.

Release date: October 5, 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Gadar 2

"Gadar 2" features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and others under the direction of Anil Sharma. The story revolves around Tara Singh, who disappeared after a border skirmish in 1971 during the "Crush India" campaign and is likely detained in Pakistan. Tara's son, Charanjeet Jeete Singh, embarks on a quest to save him but ends up being tortured and imprisoned. Now, Tara must rescue his son from this harrowing situation and seek vengeance for past atrocities.

Release date: October 6, 2023

OTT platform: Zee5

Mr. Pregnant

Syed Sohel Ryan and Roopa Koduvayur star in the Telugu romantic comedy "Mr. Pregnant," directed by Srinivas Vinjanampati. The plot revolves around a unique twist where the lead character experiences pregnancy, exploring the sensitive topic of maternal mortality during childbirth.

Release date: October 6, 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read: Prime Video Sees India as Key Growth Driver: APOS Bali 2023

Totally Killer

"Totally Killer" is an American comedy-horror movie written by David Matalon, Sasha Perl-Raver, and Jen D'Angelo, directed by Nahnatchka Khan. The cast includes Kiernan Shipka, Olivia Holt, Julie Bowen, Randall Park, Charlie Gillespie, and Lochlyn Munro. The story follows Jamie, whose mother grapples with the return of the "Sweet Sixteen Killer." Jamie must operate covertly after being inadvertently transported to 1987, the year of the initial murders.

Release date: October 6, 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

OMG 2

Amit Rai wrote and oversaw the production of the 2023 Hindi satirical comedy-drama "OMG 2." The cast includes Arun Govil, Yami Gautam Dhar, Govind Namdev, Akshay Kumar, and Pankaj Tripathi. The plot revolves around a supernatural representative helping a father file a defamation lawsuit against his son's school.

Release date: October 8, 2023

OTT platform: Netflix