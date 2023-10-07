Vodafone Idea is Allowing Users to Choose the OTT Benefit they Want

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) is allowing customers to choose the OTT (over-the-top) benefit they want.
  • Note that the benefit is only for postpaid customers, that fall under the premium category for the telecom operator.
  • Recently, Vodafone Idea also started allowing users to share data with each other on family postpaid plans.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is allowing customers to choose the OTT (over-the-top) benefit they want. The telco is giving users a variety of options to choose from with its mobile plans, and depending on the plan the user is choosing, they can choose from a number of OTT platforms. Note that the benefit is only for postpaid customers, that fall under the premium category for the telecom operator. This just adds to the convenience of the customers and gives them something that they can't get from the other telecom operators. Here's everything you should know about this.




Read More - Vodafone Idea Affordable Plans Meant to Offer Validity

Vi Max Postpaid Plans Now Allow Users to Choose the OTT benefit they Want

Vodafone Idea's Max postpaid plans start at Rs 401. With the Rs 401 plan, users get 50GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 3000 SMS/month. Users are also given additional benefits such as Hungama Music inside the Vi App, Vi Movies & TV, and Vi Games. Then from the following benefits, users can select one option - Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 1 year, SonyLIV Mobile for 12 months, SunNXT Premium for 1 year, EaseMyTrip one year access to flat Rs 750 off every month on booking return flights via EasyMyTrip and Norton 360 Mobile for 1 year.

Read More - DoT Rejects Vodafone Idea’s Appeal, Demands Rs 3,273 Crore License Fee Payment

In the same manner, users can choose OTT benefits or additional benefits of their choice with the Rs 501 and Rs 701 plans as well. But with the Rs 501 and Rs 701 plans, users can select between 2 and 3 additional benefits, respectively. This will enable the customer to have better control over the experience they are having with their postpaid mobile service.

Recently, Vodafone Idea also started allowing users to share data with each other on family postpaid plans. Along with that, customers also have the luxury of consuming unlimited data during nighttime with the family postpaid plans. If you want an out-and-out premium postpaid mobile service from Vi, then you can check out the telco's REDX Rs 1101 plan.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

