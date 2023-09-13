Link Net Deploys Qwilt Caching Solution to Enhance Video Streaming in Indonesia



Link Net (First Media), a provider of fixed broadband internet and cable TV in Indonesia, has partnered with Qwilt and Cisco to deploy their Content Delivery Network (CDN) solution to enhance the quality and delivery of video streaming services for over 3 million households.

The official release on Monday announced that through this partnership, Link Net plans to integrate Qwilt's Open Caching technology into its network, significantly improving streaming experiences for subscribers.









Technology Deployment

The deployment will make use of Qwilt's Open Edge Cloud for Content Delivery platform, built on Open Caching, and Cisco's edge compute and networking infrastructure. This will enable Link Net to cache popular content closer to its customers, thereby reducing latency and enhancing the overall streaming experience.

Enhancing Streaming Quality

The collaboration provides an open API for content publishers, allowing them to deliver content at the highest quality. According to the statement, the solution will be initially deployed in 27 cities across Indonesia, enabling increased data volumes across its network and further advancing the creation of the world's largest federated Content Delivery Network (CDN).

Link Net said it has already partnered with content publishers to address the surging demand for streaming services. This initiative not only enhances streaming quality but also lays the groundwork for future edge computing applications.

Link Net Indonesia

Link Net, part of Axiata Group, owns and operates a network of Hybrid Fiber Coaxial cable (HFC) and Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) that provides high-speed internet access services in Indonesia. With this partnership, Indonesia is set to experience a new era of high-quality video streaming, benefiting millions of homes across the nation.