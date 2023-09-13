Link Net Deploys Qwilt Caching Solution to Enhance Video Streaming in Indonesia

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Link Net partners with Qwilt and Cisco to deploy Open Caching solution to improve video streaming for over 3 million households in Indonesia.

Highlights

  • This will enable Link Net to cache popular content closer to its customers.
  • The solution will be initially deployed in 27 cities across Indonesia.
  • Lays the groundwork for future edge computing applications.

Follow Us

Link Net Deploys Caching Solution to Enhance Streaming Services in Indonesia
Link Net (First Media), a provider of fixed broadband internet and cable TV in Indonesia, has partnered with Qwilt and Cisco to deploy their Content Delivery Network (CDN) solution to enhance the quality and delivery of video streaming services for over 3 million households.

The official release on Monday announced that through this partnership, Link Net plans to integrate Qwilt's Open Caching technology into its network, significantly improving streaming experiences for subscribers.




Also Read: XL Axiata and Link Net to Build 1 Million Homes Passed Networks in Indonesia

Technology Deployment

The deployment will make use of Qwilt's Open Edge Cloud for Content Delivery platform, built on Open Caching, and Cisco's edge compute and networking infrastructure. This will enable Link Net to cache popular content closer to its customers, thereby reducing latency and enhancing the overall streaming experience.

Enhancing Streaming Quality

The collaboration provides an open API for content publishers, allowing them to deliver content at the highest quality. According to the statement, the solution will be initially deployed in 27 cities across Indonesia, enabling increased data volumes across its network and further advancing the creation of the world's largest federated Content Delivery Network (CDN).

Also Read: Stc Group Partners With Qwilt to Enhance Content Streaming in Middle East

Link Net said it has already partnered with content publishers to address the surging demand for streaming services. This initiative not only enhances streaming quality but also lays the groundwork for future edge computing applications.

Link Net Indonesia

Link Net, part of Axiata Group, owns and operates a network of Hybrid Fiber Coaxial cable (HFC) and Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) that provides high-speed internet access services in Indonesia. With this partnership, Indonesia is set to experience a new era of high-quality video streaming, benefiting millions of homes across the nation.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Airtel isn't good in many circles still. As it's based on LTE network, after 5G launch speeds has deteriorated a…

Vodafone Idea Launches Priority Service to Woo Customers

Mudassar :

Direct Access to 24 x 7 Premium Call Centers: The question is who calls call centers these days. Every info…

Vodafone Idea Launches Priority Service to Woo Customers

shivraj roy :

tbh Vi's services have gone from poor quality to very poor now phone goes from 4g to edge doesn't work…

Vodafone Idea Launches Priority Service to Woo Customers

shivraj roy :

India actually has very good fiber and 5g network, it would be interesting to see how they make their plans…

Starlink May Get License to Start Services in India Soon:…

shivraj roy :

where impressive?

Nokia G42, a Super Affordable 5G Phone with Impressive Specs…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments