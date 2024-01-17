Swisscom Plans to Invest CHF 100 Million and Partner With Nvidia for AI



Swisscom announced its plans on Tuesday to collaborate with NVIDIA at the AI House Davos forum to build generative AI (GenAI) full-stack supercomputers, based on the latter's accelerated computing and AI software, for customers in Switzerland and Italy. Through the cooperation, Swisscom aims to develop standard, tailor-made, and new AI use cases in collaboration with customers and for internal use.

Swisscom and NVIDIA join forces

In an official release, Swisscom Group said it plans to invest up to CHF 100 million in AI infrastructure and service development in the coming years. As part of the cooperation, Swisscom plans to obtain the latest technologies from NVIDIA and aims to establish a Trusted AI Factory for Swiss customers.

Swisscom says, "Working with NVIDIA enables us to act as a bridge-builder between the possibilities of technology and the needs of customers. As a first step, we are building a high-performance infrastructure upon which we will create trustworthy services. We have been in close contact with many customers to consult with them on their specific needs."

Customer-Centric Approach

Under this collaboration, Swisscom gains access to NVIDIA industry experts who have direct experience in implementing AI in various industries. The telco says it is poised to become a comprehensive one-stop shop for all AI customer needs in Switzerland.

Leveraging AI Technologies

Swisscom says it has been using AI technologies within its own operations for several years in many fields such as customer service, network operations, and other services. The company generated its own Swiss-German language model to provide better customer service and is using machine learning to optimise and detect anomalies in its networks.

Headquartered in Ittigen, Swisscom is one of Switzerland's leading telecom and IT companies. Outside Switzerland, Swisscom has a presence in the Italian market through its subsidiary, Fastweb.