Indian Telecom Secretary’s US Visit Formalises US-India OpenRAN Acceleration Roadmap

The Department of Telecommunications Secretary's visit to the USA resulted in the formalisation of the 'US-India OpenRAN Acceleration Roadmap,' marking a significant step towards fostering global technological advancement and collaboration in Next Generation Communication Technologies.

Highlights

  • Formalisation of the US-India OpenRAN Acceleration Roadmap.
  • Joint efforts in Next Generation Communication Technologies.
  • Exploration of Quantum Communications collaborations at the University of Chicago.

The Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) met with Ann Neuberger, the Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) of the USA, resulting in the formalisation and release of the 'US-India OpenRAN Acceleration Roadmap', the Ministry of Communications said in an official statement on Wednesday. This agreement promotes collaboration for interoperability and scaled deployments of OpenRAN products.

US-India OpenRAN Acceleration Roadmap

"Both sides concurred on joint efforts in Next Generation Communication Technologies, marking a significant stride towards global technological advancement," the ministry said in the statement. The agreement took place during the visit of the Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications to the United States, starting January 12, 2024, addressing critical aspects of "India's technological prowess and global collaboration", with the ministry highlighting the details of the journey.

Keynote at PanIIT 2024

The DoT Secretary delivered a keynote on 'Technology Diplomacy: Navigating the Geopolitical Landscape' at the PanIIT 2024 event. The Ministry further said a Joint Work Plan was inked with PanIIT USA, fostering expertise exchange for Indian research projects and guiding startups towards the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Quantum Communications Collaboration

To bolster India's self-reliance in Quantum Communications, the Secretary also visited the University of Chicago and also explored potential collaborations in Quantum Networks and Quantum Teleportation with an aim to elevate R&D, foster innovation, and fortify the startup ecosystem in Quantum Communications within India.

World Bank Discussions on Digital Initiatives

In an engagement with Delegates of the World Bank, the Secretary of Telecom also participated in discussions revolving around India’s initiatives in Digital Public Infrastructure, Cell Broadcast Technology, and the promotion of the startup ecosystem. The World Bank was invited to join the ‘AI for Good’ effort of ITU/UN, with a specific focus on the South Asian and African regions.

The Ministry said this visit epitomises the Department of Telecommunications' commitment to technological excellence, international collaboration, and self-reliance, aligning seamlessly with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

