USTDA Workshop Boosts US – India 5G Collaboration

The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) hosted a workshop focused on the US - India 5G and Next Generation Networks, bringing together influential figures from both governments and the private sector on Tuesday. With over 150 senior Indian and US participants, including US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and Department of Telecommunications Secretary K Rajaraman, the event aimed to facilitate information exchange and highlight potential avenues for technical and commercial cooperation between the two countries in the telecom sector.

Also Read: FCC Announces New Space Bureau and Office of International Affairs

Fostering Collaboration and Cooperation

Ambassador Eric Garcetti emphasized the importance of aligning shared values to make informed decisions and foster trust between the two nations.

Eric Garcetti said, "5G is an important part of the United States' and India's shared efforts to build a resilient economy for now and for the future. To foster an open, accessible, and secure technology ecosystem, we must ensure that our shared values fuel our shared decisions. Events like today's workshop allow us to build mutual trust and confidence, allowing us to turn ideas into action."

India's Growing Telecom Sector and Infrastructure Needs

According to the statement, India's telecommunication sector is the second-largest globally, with 1.2 billion subscribers. As the 5G sector continues to experience rapid growth in India, there is a pressing need for robust infrastructure development.

Also Read: Airtel Reaping the Benefits of 5G NSA Through Seamless Coverage and Experience

This presents a golden opportunity for US and Indian companies to collaborate, exchange expertise, form new partnerships, and leverage private-sector financing to support India's ambitious goals in digital connectivity.

US - India Technology Partnership and iCET Initiative

Facilitating the deployment of 5G networks has become a vital aspect of the US - India technology partnership and forms one of the six key focus areas of the US - India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET).

The US embassy highlighted that the United States and India share a strong relationship based on mutual benefits and shared values. Building upon this partnership, the United States and its private sector are committed to expanding innovation, investments, and knowledge sharing to drive shared prosperity.

Also Read: Verizon and Vertical Bridge Collaborate to Expand 4G and 5G Across the US

Furthermore, they aim to foster an open, transparent, and inclusive global digital economy. The workshop is conducted with renewed optimism for collaboration and cooperation between the United States and India.