Excitel Extends Rs 999 Smart TV With Smart Wi-Fi Offer

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Excitel has extended its popular Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi plan, offering a range of exciting features at an affordable price. The extension comes in response to the plan's high demand and allows more customers to take advantage of the exceptional offer.

Highlights

  • Over 1,000 TV sets have already been sold as part of the plan.
  • The plan comes with no additional charges for router and installation.
  • The plan includes features such as 300 Mbps Wi-Fi speed, subscriptions to six OTT apps, and access to over 300 live TV channels.

Follow Us

Excitel Extends Rs 999 Smart TV With Smart Wi-Fi Offer

Excitel, a home internet startup and one of the fibre broadband providers in India, has announced the extension of its "Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi" Plan. This plan, initially introduced last month, offers a package deal that includes a range of exciting features such as 300 Mbps Wi-Fi speed, subscriptions to six OTT apps, access to over 300 live TV channels, and a 32-inch frameless Smart LED TV. The ISP is offering all these benefits for an annual plan priced at just Rs 999 per month.

Also Read: Excitel Launches New 300 Mbps Plan With Smart TV, OTT and Live Channels at Rs 999

Overwhelming Response to Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi Plan

Excitel said the response to its "Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi" plan has been overwhelming, with the company already having sold over 1,000 TV sets as part of this special offer. In order to cater to the increasing demand and allow more customers to benefit from this exceptional deal, Excitel has decided to extend the offer until June 2023.

Excitel's Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi Plan

Designed to provide new home internet subscribers in Delhi with a seamless and high-speed entertainment experience, Excitel's "Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi" plan bundles an impressive array of features. These include an industry-leading internet speed of 300 Mbps, a 32-inch frameless Smart LED TV with HD Ready Display, a 10Wx2 Speaker, HDMI, USB, AV Port, 512MB RAM + 4GB ROM, Android 9.0, and a 1-Year On-Site Warranty.

Also Read: BSNL Launches New Cinemaplus OTT Entertainment Packs

Varun Pasricha, the COO of Excitel, expressed the company's commitment to enhancing subscribers' lifestyles through cutting-edge technology, attractive offers, and competitive internet plans. Pasricha emphasized the overwhelming response received by the "Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi" offer since its launch and stated that the extension was a response to the immense demand it generated.

"Our 'Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi' offer is a testament to our commitment towards our users, and it has received an overwhelming response since its launch last month. We plan to extend this offer considering the huge demand it has created," he added.

Also Read: Excitel Broadband OTT Add-on Plans Detailed

Plan comes bundled with OTT Channels

Excitel's "Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi" plan also includes access to six popular OTT channels, namely Alt Balaji, Hungama Play, Hungama Music, Shemaroo, Epic On, and Playbox TV, along with a selection of over 300 live TV channels. Excitel said the plan comes with no installation charges or additional router fees, another first in the industry.

With Excitel's extended offer, customers can continue to enjoy the convenience and entertainment value offered by the "Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi" plan at Rs 999 per month.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Exclusive: Excell Broadband Launches Truly Unlimited Broadband Plans

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments