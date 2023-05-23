Excitel Extends Rs 999 Smart TV With Smart Wi-Fi Offer

Excitel, a home internet startup and one of the fibre broadband providers in India, has announced the extension of its "Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi" Plan. This plan, initially introduced last month, offers a package deal that includes a range of exciting features such as 300 Mbps Wi-Fi speed, subscriptions to six OTT apps, access to over 300 live TV channels, and a 32-inch frameless Smart LED TV. The ISP is offering all these benefits for an annual plan priced at just Rs 999 per month.

Also Read: Excitel Launches New 300 Mbps Plan With Smart TV, OTT and Live Channels at Rs 999

Overwhelming Response to Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi Plan

Excitel said the response to its "Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi" plan has been overwhelming, with the company already having sold over 1,000 TV sets as part of this special offer. In order to cater to the increasing demand and allow more customers to benefit from this exceptional deal, Excitel has decided to extend the offer until June 2023.

Excitel's Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi Plan

Designed to provide new home internet subscribers in Delhi with a seamless and high-speed entertainment experience, Excitel's "Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi" plan bundles an impressive array of features. These include an industry-leading internet speed of 300 Mbps, a 32-inch frameless Smart LED TV with HD Ready Display, a 10Wx2 Speaker, HDMI, USB, AV Port, 512MB RAM + 4GB ROM, Android 9.0, and a 1-Year On-Site Warranty.

Also Read: BSNL Launches New Cinemaplus OTT Entertainment Packs

Varun Pasricha, the COO of Excitel, expressed the company's commitment to enhancing subscribers' lifestyles through cutting-edge technology, attractive offers, and competitive internet plans. Pasricha emphasized the overwhelming response received by the "Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi" offer since its launch and stated that the extension was a response to the immense demand it generated.

"Our 'Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi' offer is a testament to our commitment towards our users, and it has received an overwhelming response since its launch last month. We plan to extend this offer considering the huge demand it has created," he added.

Also Read: Excitel Broadband OTT Add-on Plans Detailed

Plan comes bundled with OTT Channels

Excitel's "Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi" plan also includes access to six popular OTT channels, namely Alt Balaji, Hungama Play, Hungama Music, Shemaroo, Epic On, and Playbox TV, along with a selection of over 300 live TV channels. Excitel said the plan comes with no installation charges or additional router fees, another first in the industry.

With Excitel's extended offer, customers can continue to enjoy the convenience and entertainment value offered by the "Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi" plan at Rs 999 per month.