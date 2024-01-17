Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Other Phones Price Revealed

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ will be available in the following colour options - Onyx Black, Marble Gray, and Amber Yellow. The device will launch in 128GB and 256GB memory variants. In the USA, there will be an offer for a limited time wherein customers can get the 256GB variant of this phone for the price of 128GB variant. 

Highlights

  • Samsung is going to launch the Samsung Galaxy S24 series later today.
  • The new series will have three smartphones - Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.
  • The device will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the US.

Follow Us

exclusive samsung galaxy s24 us pricing revealed

Samsung is going to launch the Samsung Galaxy S24 series later today. Ahead of the launch, the pricing for the US market has been revealed by a credible source. The new series will have three smartphones - Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The device will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the US. Many specifications of the Ultra variant have already been leaked online. Let's go ahead and check the price for the US market and the offers that will apply to the customers.




Read More - Samsung Pass to Allow UPI Payments via RuPay Credit Cards

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price and Offers for USA

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available in the following colour options - Titanium Yellow, Titanium Violet, Titanium Grey, and Titanium Black.

There will be two memory variants for the phone - 256GB and 512GB. Customers will get the free memory upgrade option till Jan 30, 2024. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will start at USD $1299 (approx Rs 1,07,942).

Trade-in offers: Up to 1000$ off on the device with any Samsung Galaxy S, Note and Z series device, from any year, or an eligible smartphone with a similar trade-in value.

Read More - OnePlus 12 Gaming Experience Will be Next Level Because of Pixelworks X7

Samsung Galaxy S24+ Price and Offers for USA

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ will be available in the following colour options - Onyx Black, Marble Gray, and Amber Yellow. It will also be available in two memory variants - 256GB and 512GB. Customers will get the free memory upgrade option till Jan 30, 2024. The Samsung Galaxy S24+ will start at USD $1000 (approx Rs 83,098).

Trade-in offers: Up to 1000$ off on the device with any Samsung Galaxy S, Note and Z series device, from any year, or an eligible smartphone with a similar trade-in value.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price and Offers for USA

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ will be available in the following colour options - Onyx Black, Marble Gray, and Amber Yellow. The device will launch in 128GB and 256GB memory variants. In the USA, there will be an offer for a limited time wherein customers can get the 256GB variant of this phone for the price of the 128GB variant.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 will start at USD $799.99 (approx Rs 66,403).

Trade-in Offers: Up to $800 off on any eligible smartphone but priority will be given to Samsung Galaxy S, Note and Z lineup of phones.

The extra storage offer is part of the pre-order sale which will be run till January 30. Pre-orders will begin as soon as the announcements are over. The trade-in, similar to the Apple iPhone 15 series, is also limited to carriers

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Jio Platforms, expected to go independent with an IPO (Initial Public Offer) in India or just Sri Lanka ? (…

Jio Interested to Acquire Govt Stake in Sri Lanka Telecom…

Rupesh :

Stop behaving like a cheapskate. When did Jio reduced validity? Since inception 2999 plan has 365 days validity. They offered…

Jio is Offering Ajio, Swiggy and More Benefits with Republic…

PARAG SHAH :

the jio offer in name of Republic day offer is insult to our republic day , they have bundled marketing…

Jio is Offering Ajio, Swiggy and More Benefits with Republic…

Rupesh :

Even in areas where Airtel 5G users are less, their network is chocking. Indoor you rarely connect to 5G network…

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

Guri :

According to me 5G FWA only makes sense if it's offered on the mmWave frequency.

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments