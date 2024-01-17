Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Other Phones Price Revealed

Samsung is going to launch the Samsung Galaxy S24 series later today. Ahead of the launch, the pricing for the US market has been revealed by a credible source. The new series will have three smartphones - Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The device will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the US. Many specifications of the Ultra variant have already been leaked online. Let's go ahead and check the price for the US market and the offers that will apply to the customers.









Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price and Offers for USA

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available in the following colour options - Titanium Yellow, Titanium Violet, Titanium Grey, and Titanium Black.

There will be two memory variants for the phone - 256GB and 512GB. Customers will get the free memory upgrade option till Jan 30, 2024. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will start at USD $1299 (approx Rs 1,07,942).

Trade-in offers: Up to 1000$ off on the device with any Samsung Galaxy S, Note and Z series device, from any year, or an eligible smartphone with a similar trade-in value.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ Price and Offers for USA

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ will be available in the following colour options - Onyx Black, Marble Gray, and Amber Yellow. It will also be available in two memory variants - 256GB and 512GB. Customers will get the free memory upgrade option till Jan 30, 2024. The Samsung Galaxy S24+ will start at USD $1000 (approx Rs 83,098).

Trade-in offers: Up to 1000$ off on the device with any Samsung Galaxy S, Note and Z series device, from any year, or an eligible smartphone with a similar trade-in value.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price and Offers for USA

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ will be available in the following colour options - Onyx Black, Marble Gray, and Amber Yellow. The device will launch in 128GB and 256GB memory variants. In the USA, there will be an offer for a limited time wherein customers can get the 256GB variant of this phone for the price of the 128GB variant.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 will start at USD $799.99 (approx Rs 66,403).

Trade-in Offers: Up to $800 off on any eligible smartphone but priority will be given to Samsung Galaxy S, Note and Z lineup of phones.

The extra storage offer is part of the pre-order sale which will be run till January 30. Pre-orders will begin as soon as the announcements are over. The trade-in, similar to the Apple iPhone 15 series, is also limited to carriers