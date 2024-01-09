OnePlus 12 Gaming Experience Will be Next Level Because of Pixelworks X7

OnePlus 12 is going to be a beast for gaming. While the device has not launched yet in India, its specifications are already almost confirmed due to its launch in China. The only big mystery that remains is around pricing. OnePlus said to improve the gaming experience for the customers, it has used the Pixelworks X7 on its latest flagship. Pixelworks is a leading provider of visual processing solutions. OnePlus has used the Pixelworks X7 Independent Visual Processor along with the IRX gaming experience in the OnePlus 12.









Because of the partnership with Pixelworks, the HyperRendering feature on the OnePlus 12 has been fully activated, the company said via a release. Users will be able to see content in 2K super-resolution with remarkable efficiency.

OnePlus said, "The inclusion of the X7 will enable the OnePlus 12 to give full play to OnePlus’ in-house graphics processing algorithms with powerful rendering capability and stunning visual quality, making the gaming experience on the OnePlus 12 realistic, engaging, and smooth beyond belief."

The OnePlus 12 will launch in India on Jan 23, 2024. With the integration of the solution into the smartphone, customers will be able to experience super high-resolution image quality and exceptional gaming performance on a mobile device. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, the device is going to deliver a very powerful experience to the users.

Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, said, "We’re honoured to continue partnering with Pixelworks to bring the X7 Independent Visual Processor to the OnePlus 12. Celebrating a decade of OnePlus, the OnePlus 12 is a masterpiece ten years in the making that is set to deliver all-round flagship performance. Our goal is to provide users worldwide with the best all-round experience, and central to this are fully immersive visuals delivered through a best-in-class display."

Ting Xong, President of Pixelworks, China, said, "As the IRX certified smartphone, OnePlus 12 epitomizes the advantages of Pixelworks’ profound display technologies, rendering acceleration solutions as well as game performance and picture quality tunning expertise. OnePlus is our long-term strategic partner, we witnessed and participated in generations of OnePlus smartphone products."