Moto G34 5G Launched in India With Rs 4500 Reliance Jio Offer

The Moto G34 5G has finally launched in India. This affordable smartphone will give you a great stock Android experience. Using the device, I can say one thing for sure, it is one of the best smartphones in its price segment. The powerful Snapdragon 695 SoC adds to the overall experience. The Moto G34 5G has launched with a Jio offer of Rs 4500. This smartphone supports VoNR and 13 5G bands, and up to 4 carrier aggregation (4CA).









Today, we will explain the Jio offer with the Moto G34 5G and discuss its overall price and specifications. Let's jump in.

(Video Review of Moto G34 5G)

Moto G34 5G Price and Jio Offer Explained

The Moto G34 5G is available in two variants - a) 4GB+128GB for Rs 9,999 and b) 8GB+128GB for Rs 10,999. It is available in three colours - Charcoal Black, Ice Blue, and Ocean Green (PU Vegan Leather). The device will be available in the market starting Jan 17, 2024, from 12 PM onwards. There's also support for virtual RAM expansion.

Jio Offer - With the device, customers will get Rs 4500 worth of benefits from Jio. This will include Rs 2000 worth of recharge vouchers (40 vouchers of Rs 50 each) that are applicable on the Rs 399 prepaid plan. There will be a Rs 500 discount voucher for AJio on shopping of Rs 2500. Netmeds wallet cash worth Rs 500 will be offered to the customers along with a Rs 1500 discount on flight booking with Yatra.

Moto G34 5G Specifications

The Moto G34 5G comes with a 6.5-inch LCD with support for HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate (touch sampling rate - 240Hz). The display has Panda Glass for protection and supports brightness of up to 580nits. It has up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM with RAM expansion supported to 16GB along with 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. There's a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, there's a 16MP sensor at the front. The device features a 5000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

Motorola has promised 1 OS update and 3 years of security updates for the phone. The device will run on Android 14 out of the box, meaning the last OS update it will get will be Android 15. There's support for fingerprint security and face unlock. The device comes with ThinkShield, Moto Secure, Moto Unplugged, Family Spaces, and Moto Connect.