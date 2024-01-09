Du to Modernise Voice Core Network for Improved Voice Services in UAE



United Arab Emirates telecommunications company, du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has chosen Nokia to modernise its Circuit Switched Core network. As part of the project, Nokia will expand and modernise the existing IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Voice Core Network to extend Voice over Long Term Evolution (VoLTE) services.

Also Read: Du Successfully Demonstrates 5G Voice Over New Radio









Improved Services

The official release notes that once deployed, the upgraded solution will enable du to provide improved voice services to a greater number of subscribers and introduce new services, thereby reducing operational expenses. Additionally, the modernisation of du's existing infrastructure will ensure a smooth transition to Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services.

Support for 3G Users

Moreover, the deployment will allow du to offer customers enhanced Fixed voice services, provide support for 3G users until they upgrade their handsets to support VoLTE service and enhance the current capacity of IMS to accommodate growing network usage. Nokia will deploy du with AVA Traffica and Mediation solutions for crucial real-time network management insights.

Also Read: Du Achieves 10 Gbps in 5G Advanced Trial on 6 GHz Band

Du said, "We remain committed to the continuous improvement of our customers' experience, which is why we are proud to present the initiative to modernise and expand our voice core."

"Additionally, we are excited to unveil new and modern services that will certainly delight our users. This project marks a significant milestone in our pursuit of delivering even greater value and experiences to our loyal customer base," Du added.

Also Read: Du Launches 5G Standalone Technology in UAE

High-Quality Voice Experience

This project is expected to have a direct positive impact on end-users, who will benefit from high-quality voice experiences across all technologies while also setting the foundation for new and exciting services in the future.