Du Achieves 98.5 Percent 5G Population Coverage in the UAE



UAE telecommunications operator du has announced that it has achieved 98.5 percent 5G population coverage, setting an industry standard, across the UAE. Du said this milestone reaffirms its commitment to providing customers with future-ready network experiences in line with the UAE's national vision. Just recently, TelecomTalk reported that du completed a nationwide 400G Optical Backbone Network build and also achieved 10 Gbps speeds in a 5G Advanced trial on the 6 GHz band.

World's First 5G-A Villa

In another development in pursuit of innovation, du said it has partnered with Huawei to bring the future of connectivity to 'Households' with the development of 5G Advanced (5G-A) or 5.5G. The demonstration showcased a 10.5 Gbps-enabled smart home living, with immersive experiences integrating advanced technologies like glass-free 3D and Extended Reality (XR), creating an enhanced and interactive smart home environment.

Du's Comments

Du stated, "We are proud to announce that we have achieved a 98.5 percent 5G population coverage across the UAE. This milestone not only showcases our commitment to providing customers with cutting-edge network experiences but also contributes to the UAE's vision of embracing advanced digital infrastructure. As we continue to push the boundaries of innovation, our partnership with Huawei has resulted in the world's first 5G-A demonstration Villa. The project represents the possibilities of 5G Advanced technology, immersing residents in a transformative and interactive smart home environment."

Fastest 5G FWA Experience Award

Furthermore, du expressed its aim to foster an ecosystem that harnesses the unique features of 5G advanced technology, including improved connectivity, faster speeds, IoT capabilities, and widespread coverage. In recognition of these efforts, du has received the LEAD Award for the "Fastest 5G FWA Experience" from the SAMENA Telecommunications Council. Du has made significant contributions to advancing 5G FWA from both network and business perspectives in the UAE.