Swisscom Deploys Netcracker Solution for IP Transport Automation

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Swisscom transforms its network infrastructure with Netcracker's NDO solution, bringing flexibility, automation, and cost-effectiveness to its terabit IP transport network.

Highlights

  • Swisscom embraces NDO for large-scale OSS transformation.
  • Netcracker's solution ensures end-to-end visibility and efficient network planning.
  • Automation deployment to result in significant improvements across network and IT.

Switzerland's Swisscom has deployed Netcracker's Network Domain Orchestration (NDO) solution to modernise the IT landscape of the operator's new terabit IP transport aggregation network (TITAN). According to the joint statement, this deployment is part of Swisscom's large-scale OSS transformation program to create a flexible, future-proof, and automated modern digital architecture with lower operational costs.

Also Read: Netcracker Launches GenAI Telco Solution to Improve Customer Experience, Optimize Operations

NDO Solution Deployment

According to Netcracker, its NDO solution provides a unifying automation solution incorporating real-time and federated inventory for end-to-end visibility. Additionally, it also offers efficient network planning and design that speeds up network rollouts.

Benefits for Swisscom

"The solution enables highly automated processes, from device onboarding to rollout planning, physical and logical discovery and reconciliation, and works with any mix of transport network vendors. The cloud-native solution allows Swisscom to share TITAN inventory data in real-time - using open APIs - with multiple external systems using state-of-the-art communication techniques," Netcracker said.

Commenting on the automation deployment, Swisscom said, "The automation of our new IP transport network is a major undertaking that will result in a number of improvements across the network and IT, and we are happy to have Netcracker alongside us once again."

Also Read: Etisalat by e& Selects Netcracker for Large-Scale BSS Transformation

Reportedly, the deployment of NDO will give Swisscom the ability to go to market more quickly, reduce costs for network rollout, development, and operations, and improve the autonomy of its teams.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

