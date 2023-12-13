Singtel Successfully Trials 5G RedCap Technology in Singapore

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Singtel successfully tests RedCap technology, boosting battery life and cutting costs for mid-tier IoT devices like smartwatches and sensors. This paves the way for a more connected Singapore with cheaper, longer-lasting IoT solutions.

Highlights

  • RedCap reduces power consumption by 60 percent compared to 4G IoT devices.
  • Singtel's trial opens doors for a wider range of connected devices.
  • Singapore's IoT market poised for further growth with RedCap.

Follow Us

Singtel Successfully Trials 5G RedCap Technology in Singapore
Singapore-based Singtel announced today that it has successfully completed the nation's first trial of RedCap technology on its live 5G network. RedCap, also known as reduced capability technology, is considered the next evolution of 5G radio technology. This successful trial, conducted in collaboration with Ericsson and MediaTek, is expected to transform the Internet of Things (IoT) landscape.

Also Read: Singtel Secures SGD 535 Million Green Loan to Support Data Centre Operations

RedCap Technology

RedCap is purpose-built to cater to mid-tier IoT devices such as smartwatches and industrial sensors. The technology reportedly offers these devices lower data flow and reliable connectivity, resulting in a substantial reduction in power consumption and a notable increase in battery life.

IoT Transformation

Businesses can now address challenges related to battery replacements in IoT devices, particularly in remote areas, along with mitigating high production costs.

According to MediaTek's 5G RedCap Modem report, the technology is expected to reduce power consumption for end-users and chipset printed circuit board (PCB) area by 60 percent compared to existing 4G IoT devices. Additionally, research by Ericsson indicates that RedCap could lower IoT device production costs for manufacturers by 50 percent to 70 percent.

According to estimates from the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore, the IoT market in Singapore experienced a 20 percent compound annual growth rate, reaching USD 1.1 billion in 2022.

Also Read: Singtel Commences Construction of 58 MW Data Centre in Tuas, Singapore

5G RedCap Trial

Singtel Singapore, said, "The successful completion of this trial is an important step forward for the telco sector. With RedCap technology, the complexity, size and capabilities of device platforms are considerably reduced, enabling cost-efficient integration into IoT devices. This unlocks opportunities for a multitude of devices to be connected to the 5G network, contributing to the expansion of the 5G ecosystem and supporting new designs for more scalable IoT innovations and applications."

Also Read: Singtel Regional Data Centre Business Attracts USD 800 Million Investment From KKR

Singtel's 5G standalone Network

Singtel says this achievement aligns with its ongoing commitment to enhancing its 5G capabilities and supporting the development of innovative use cases for consumers and enterprises.

The month-long trial reportedly took place across five different Singtel 5G standalone (SA) locations, utilising Ericsson's RedCap solution alongside MediaTek's RedCap testing device. To date, Singtel's 5G standalone coverage spans over 1,600 outdoor locations and 800 buildings, including underground train lines.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

But why? It has been proven since forever that Mobile frequencies don’t interfere with Aircraft Radio communications still DGCA acts…

5G in Indian Airports: Telcos Propose a Low Powered Radio,…

Rupesh :

No benefit of these plans or extra validity. Jio already giving 23 days extra and best class services along with…

BSNL Yearly Plan Rs 2,999 Offers Extra Validity: Check Details

pratulk09 :

They are covering cities but have pockets within cities where there is no AirFiber coverage. I made a payment for…

Jio AirFiber Now Present in 500+ Cities and 25 States

shivraj roy :

Just like MINT mobile ,Orange etc in the USA? You mean we need more telecos which tie up with existing…

Telecom Sector of India to Get More Reforms: Report

Saket :

that name is none other than TATA GROUP

BSNL Subscriber Base Over the Last Decade

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments