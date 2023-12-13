Singtel Successfully Trials 5G RedCap Technology in Singapore



Singapore-based Singtel announced today that it has successfully completed the nation's first trial of RedCap technology on its live 5G network. RedCap, also known as reduced capability technology, is considered the next evolution of 5G radio technology. This successful trial, conducted in collaboration with Ericsson and MediaTek, is expected to transform the Internet of Things (IoT) landscape.

RedCap Technology

RedCap is purpose-built to cater to mid-tier IoT devices such as smartwatches and industrial sensors. The technology reportedly offers these devices lower data flow and reliable connectivity, resulting in a substantial reduction in power consumption and a notable increase in battery life.

IoT Transformation

Businesses can now address challenges related to battery replacements in IoT devices, particularly in remote areas, along with mitigating high production costs.

According to MediaTek's 5G RedCap Modem report, the technology is expected to reduce power consumption for end-users and chipset printed circuit board (PCB) area by 60 percent compared to existing 4G IoT devices. Additionally, research by Ericsson indicates that RedCap could lower IoT device production costs for manufacturers by 50 percent to 70 percent.

According to estimates from the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore, the IoT market in Singapore experienced a 20 percent compound annual growth rate, reaching USD 1.1 billion in 2022.

5G RedCap Trial

Singtel Singapore, said, "The successful completion of this trial is an important step forward for the telco sector. With RedCap technology, the complexity, size and capabilities of device platforms are considerably reduced, enabling cost-efficient integration into IoT devices. This unlocks opportunities for a multitude of devices to be connected to the 5G network, contributing to the expansion of the 5G ecosystem and supporting new designs for more scalable IoT innovations and applications."

Singtel's 5G standalone Network

Singtel says this achievement aligns with its ongoing commitment to enhancing its 5G capabilities and supporting the development of innovative use cases for consumers and enterprises.

The month-long trial reportedly took place across five different Singtel 5G standalone (SA) locations, utilising Ericsson's RedCap solution alongside MediaTek's RedCap testing device. To date, Singtel's 5G standalone coverage spans over 1,600 outdoor locations and 800 buildings, including underground train lines.