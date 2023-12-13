Intellian Launches OW130L Terminal for Eutelsat OneWeb Customers

Intellian, a leading provider of satellite user terminals globally, and Eutelsat OneWeb, a satellite communications (Satcom) operator, announced the launch of OW130L. The new OW130L terminal will be offered to Eutelsat OneWeb customers. The highlight of the OW130L is that it is the last of the six parabolic terminals that are now available for Eutelsat OneWeb customers. The new OW130L is very tolerant of rain fade and can deliver on the highest service level agreements (SLAs).

Eutelsat OneWeb said that the new dual parabolic terminal is very suitable for customers requiring high-capacity connectivity, such as those operating critical national infrastructure. The new OW130L will be added to the enterprise portfolio of the satcom service provider. There are other variants of the dual OW70L in the enterprise portfolio of Eutelsat OneWeb. Enterprises can get solutions for both land and maritime from the company.

Massimiliano Ladovaz, Chief Operations Officer at Eutelsat Group, said, "Intellian’s user terminals play a vital role in our network infrastructure, facilitating a variety of fixed and mobility services for our partners. The addition of the OW130L is offering our customers yet another robust, reliable user terminal that will harness the best of our network for their connectivity needs."

Eutelsat OneWeb will soon start services in many new regions of the world. One of the key markets for the company will be India owing to the size and the opportunity to work with enterprises. Eutelsat OneWeb is more focused on the B2B revenue models than the B2C, especially for markets such as India where services are extremely price-sensitive.

One of the confusions that remains is how will the government allocate spectrum to the satellite companies. The company is currently waiting for the government to announce the policies around satellite spectrum.