Intellian Launches OW130L Terminal for Eutelsat OneWeb Customers

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Eutelsat OneWeb said that the new dual parabolic terminal is very suitable for customers requiring high-capacity connectivity, such as those operating critical national infrastructure. The new OW130L will be added to the enterprise portfolio of the satcom service provider.

Highlights

  • Intellian, a leading provider of satellite user terminals globally, and Eutelsat OneWeb, a satellite communications operator, announced the launch of OW130L.
  • The new OW130L terminal will be offered to Eutelsat OneWeb customers.
  • The highlight of the OW130L is that it is the last of the six parabolic terminals that are now available for Eutelsat OneWeb customers.

Follow Us

intellian launches ow130l terminal for eutelsat oneweb

Intellian, a leading provider of satellite user terminals globally, and Eutelsat OneWeb, a satellite communications (Satcom) operator, announced the launch of OW130L. The new OW130L terminal will be offered to Eutelsat OneWeb customers. The highlight of the OW130L is that it is the last of the six parabolic terminals that are now available for Eutelsat OneWeb customers. The new OW130L is very tolerant of rain fade and can deliver on the highest service level agreements (SLAs).

Eutelsat OneWeb said that the new dual parabolic terminal is very suitable for customers requiring high-capacity connectivity, such as those operating critical national infrastructure. The new OW130L will be added to the enterprise portfolio of the satcom service provider. There are other variants of the dual OW70L in the enterprise portfolio of Eutelsat OneWeb. Enterprises can get solutions for both land and maritime from the company.

Read More - Eutelsat OneWeb Granted Approval for Satellite Broadband Services in India

Massimiliano Ladovaz, Chief Operations Officer at Eutelsat Group, said, "Intellian’s user terminals play a vital role in our network infrastructure, facilitating a variety of fixed and mobility services for our partners. The addition of the OW130L is offering our customers yet another robust, reliable user terminal that will harness the best of our network for their connectivity needs."

Eutelsat OneWeb will soon start services in many new regions of the world. One of the key markets for the company will be India owing to the size and the opportunity to work with enterprises. Eutelsat OneWeb is more focused on the B2B revenue models than the B2C, especially for markets such as India where services are extremely price-sensitive.

Read More - Starlink Quietly Brings a New Terminal, But it is Not for Everyone

One of the confusions that remains is how will the government allocate spectrum to the satellite companies. The company is currently waiting for the government to announce the policies around satellite spectrum.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

But why? It has been proven since forever that Mobile frequencies don’t interfere with Aircraft Radio communications still DGCA acts…

5G in Indian Airports: Telcos Propose a Low Powered Radio,…

Rupesh :

No benefit of these plans or extra validity. Jio already giving 23 days extra and best class services along with…

BSNL Yearly Plan Rs 2,999 Offers Extra Validity: Check Details

pratulk09 :

They are covering cities but have pockets within cities where there is no AirFiber coverage. I made a payment for…

Jio AirFiber Now Present in 500+ Cities and 25 States

shivraj roy :

Just like MINT mobile ,Orange etc in the USA? You mean we need more telecos which tie up with existing…

Telecom Sector of India to Get More Reforms: Report

Saket :

that name is none other than TATA GROUP

BSNL Subscriber Base Over the Last Decade

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments