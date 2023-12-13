Digital Connexion Completes 3-Way JV for Data Center Development in India



Digital Connexion, formerly BAM Digital Realty, has successfully completed a 3-way joint venture involving Brookfield Infrastructure, Reliance Industries, and Digital Realty. According to the joint statement, this joint venture positions the three companies as equal shareholders, each holding a one-third (33.33 percent) stake in the partnership. The collaboration aims to establish world-class data centers in India and builds upon the foundation laid by BAM Digital Realty.

Strategic Development

Leveraging the unique strengths of each partner, the joint venture combines Brookfield Infrastructure's global and Indian infrastructure industry knowledge, Jio's digital ecosystem and connectivity, and Digital Realty's data center platform. Digital Connexion is well-equipped to cater to the evolving needs of the Indian market, offering solutions for cloud and colocation requirements, said the joint statement.

Active development is underway for data centers located in Chennai and Mumbai. The flagship greenfield data center, MAA10, is reportedly set to launch in January 2024 in Chennai, boasting 20 megawatts (MW) of IT load capacity on a potential 100 MW campus. Additionally, the recent acquisition of 2.15 acres of land in Mumbai will expand the joint venture's footprint with the planned construction of 40 MW data center.

Global Connectivity

According to Digital Connexion, these data centers will not only be connected to critical terrestrial infrastructure but also linked to undersea cables, positioning them as ideal connectivity hubs for Indian enterprises and gateways for multinational corporations entering the Indian market.

Digital Connexion said it is strategically positioned to meet these growing demands of India as the country experiences a significant increase in data center capacity.