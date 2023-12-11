Green Mountain Starts Building 14 MW Data Center Expansion in London



The Norwegian data centre company, Green Mountain, has commenced expansion work at its campus in London, UK. Last week, the company announced the start of construction for a new 14 MW facility at its LON1-East campus in Romford, situated near the main financial districts of London and key Market Exchanges.

Also Read: Norway’s Green Mountain Expands Data Center in Enebakk With New 10 MW Facility









Phased Expansion

The expansion will occur in two phases, each totalling 7 MW across three data halls within the existing building, offering over 5,500 square meters of white space upon completion of both phases. The first phase is scheduled for completion by Q1 2025.

Specifically, three new data halls supporting a 7 MW IT load will be constructed inside an existing building, followed by an additional three halls supporting a 7 MW IT load. For clients requiring scale, the site provides a built-to-suit opportunity of 16 MW on an adjacent plot of land with secured power and planning permission, as per the official release.

Location

The east London site, less than 10 miles from the financial centers of the City of London and Docklands, offers an opportunity to build an availability zone with other data centers in Dagenham and Harlow. In terms of connectivity, the site boasts connections to major fiber routes, with over 10 independent fiber providers providing a full array of low-latency connectivity solutions.

Also Read: Claro Peru Launches USD 50 Million Data Center in Lima, Peru

Green Mountain, UK, said: "We are delighted to begin expanding the existing operational site to bring additional capacity to the market. The unique location, coupled with a strong team experienced in both building and operating highly secure data centers with 100 percent availability, makes this a fantastic site for customers looking for low-latency connectivity and easy access to London, with an opportunity to expand to 30 MW, including build-to-suit options in a single campus."

"This is a true milestone in our international expansion. London is an extremely important data center hub and a must-have location for many international companies. Our aim is to gradually expand our footprint in several international markets, and London is an ideal location to continue executing this strategy," Green Mountain added.

Also Read: Green Mountain Announces Completion of Its Data Center Expansion in Oslo

Sustainable Practices

The new site, powered by certified renewable energy, utilises chilled water cooling with centralized adiabatic coolers and water-cooled chillers, aiming for a target annualized PUE of 1.2. With a focus on sustainability, Green Mountain states that backup power generators will use HVO fuel instead of diesel, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 90 percent.