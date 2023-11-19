Norway’s Green Mountain Expands Data Center in Enebakk With New 10 MW Facility



Green Mountain announced on Friday the commencement of the construction of a new data center at its facility in Enebakk, located outside Oslo, Norway. Green Mountain specialises in designing, building, and operating secure, innovative, and sustainable data centres that run on 100 percent renewable energy for co-location purposes in Norway and the UK.

Expansion at Enebakk campus

The company announced that it has received approval for the construction of a 3-story, 9,600 sqm building at its Enebakk campus. The building is already partially leased to a new large international customer, whose name has not been disclosed publicly.

Construction on the 10 MW facility will commence as soon as the start-up permit has been received, and completion is expected in September 2024. Upon the completion of construction, the entire Green Mountain facility in Enebakk will reportedly have a capacity of 41.5 MW.

"We are currently experiencing great demand and it is gratifying that more international customers are looking to the Nordics for their data centre needs," says Green Mountain.

International Customer

Upon completion, Green Mountain will accommodate both dedicated buildings for its own customers and buildings for the co-location of several customers. The company did not disclose the name of the customer but mentioned as a new customer and an international technology player that will utilise almost 5 MW of the capacity for its business.

"They provide services that the vast majority of Norwegians are well familiar with and that many depend on both at work and in their free time," adds Green Mountain.

In addition, Green Mountain is constructing Norway's largest data centre facility in Hamar and collaborating with the German power company KMW to build a new data centre in the Frankfurt region.