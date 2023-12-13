Vi Partners with Anritsu to Elevate VoLTE Experience for Users in India

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has partnered with Anritsu to provide its users with an end-to-end enhanced calling experience on VoLTE. The Indian telecom operator has deployed a VoLTE monitoring solution provided by Anritsu to give a superior VoLTE experience to its users who should get faster call connectivity and crystal-clear sound quality.

Vi said, "Anritsu’s full suite of cloud-first applications, including eoMind anomaly detection, are deployed in Vi’s Open Universal Hybrid Cloud, contributing to significant savings in capex, opex, resources, and automation investments."

The solution will enable Vi to detect and resolve VoLTE service issues that its customers are facing. Further, Vi would be able to get VoLTE service-specific insights across dimensions such as devices, subscribers, codecs, network nodes, and cell-id. In a release, Vodafone Idea said that using the solution from Anritsu, it could reduce the resolution time of VoLTE service-related issues by 30%.

Vi will also work with Anritsu to improve the international roaming experience for customers. Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Vi said, "Real-time anomaly detection across our VoLTE services allows us to proactively detect, isolate, and diagnose customer-impacting issues. The solution is widely adopted by our Operations team and significantly improved VoLTE experience of our customers. Partnering with Anritsu has delivered exceptional benefits to our subscribers, and we will extend the successful approach to enhance other services like International Roaming."

"Collaborating closely with Anritsu, VIL offers best-in-class VoLTE services. We look forward to our continued partnership with VIL and supporting their commitment to delivering superior experience to their subscribers as they move to 5G," said Ralf Iding, CEO of Anritsu Service Assurance.

Can Vi reduce subscriber churn rate by providing an enhanced VoLTE calling experience to the customers? The telco now has less than 200 million active subscribers and the subscriber numbers continue to fall, even though the 4G users are going up.