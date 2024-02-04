NuRAN Wireless Expands Wireless Network Coverage With Orange Cameroon



Canada-based rural wireless network coverage specialist NuRAN Wireless has announced the deployment of 21 additional sites in Cameroon, along with capacity upgrades to five existing sites. NuRAN Cameroon is moving forward with additional site deployments, following the continued improvement and impressive site performance over the last quarter.

Performance Metrics

The current 79 sites in Cameroon are generating important operating cash flow, with revenues having increased by over 50 percent since September 2023, surpassing previous projections, NuRAN Wireless said.

NuRAN Wireless highlighted that 84 percent of the sites have exceeded the guaranteed minimum revenue outlined in the contract with Orange. The company further reports that over 10 percent of the sites are now generating gross revenues exceeding USD 5000, with the top site averaging USD 7200 monthly.

Relocation Initiative

Both Orange and NuRAN have agreed to relocate five underperforming sites to better locations. This action is expected to take place following the completion of site deployments and upgrades. NuRAN emphasised that its global Network Operations Centre (NOC) enables the operations team to closely monitor site performance, facilitating the identification of criteria necessary for high-performing sites.

Deployment Plans

The company has now initiated the construction of 21 sites and capacity upgrades on 5 sites, with approximately USD 4600 per site of the remaining investment required to complete the construction. These initiatives will be deployed over the next 2 months. The construction is funded by the cash flow generated in the country to deploy equipment previously paid for in inventory and ready to be deployed