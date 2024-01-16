Telecom Egypt and ZOI to Establish Cable Link From Mediterranean Sea to Arabian Sea



Telecom Egypt and Zain Omantel International (ZOI) have collaborated to establish a digital corridor connecting the Mediterranean Sea to the Arabian Sea and Arabian Gulf, forming a Eurasian data highway. The infrastructure incorporates a high fiber count and combines terrestrial and subsea segments. Terrestrial segments will span Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, while the subsea section will directly link Saudi Arabia and Egypt via the Red Sea, utilising a high-capacity, repeaterless cable system.

Infrastructure Design

According to the official release, this route design ensures optimal resiliency and reliability for end-to-end solutions for Telecom Egypt and ZOI's partners and customers. Additionally, the infrastructure will extend to Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, and Jordan through ZOI's network and collaboration with licensed cable landing parties in each country.

Telecom Egypt plans to develop new infrastructure across Egypt from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean and onward to Europe, complemented by ZOI's robust infrastructure across the Middle East. This new network route will offer the shortest, enhanced latency profile, providing hyperscalers, subsea cable providers, carriers, and telecom operators with improved connectivity options from the Indian Ocean to Europe.

Expanded Connectivity

Telecom Egypt expressed its commitment, stating, "We will consistently strive to provide a seamless international connectivity network and increase our diversity layers, without compromising quality, cost, or speed."

ZOI said, "We are facilitating the landing of subsea connections through our shareholders such as Omantel and Zain KSA being the licensees in those jurisdictions. This one-of-a-kind infrastructure will be expanded to most of ZOI's network footprint to maximise the benefit to our group operations across the region. The value that this digital corridor will create is enormous and it will be widely realised in the region and beyond not only from a connectivity point of view, but also on technological, commercial, and social levels."