Telecom Egypt and ZOI to Establish Cable Link From Mediterranean Sea to Arabian Sea

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Telecom Egypt and Zain Omantel International collaborate to establish a digital corridor, linking the Mediterranean to the Arabian Gulf, enhancing Eurasian data connectivity.

Highlights

  • Digital corridor collaboration by Telecom Egypt and ZOI.
  • The digital corridor extends beyond borders, connecting Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, and Jordan.
  • ZOI facilitates subsea connections, creating a unique infrastructure.

Follow Us

Telecom Egypt and ZOI to Establish Cable Link From Mediterranean Sea to Arabian Sea
Telecom Egypt and Zain Omantel International (ZOI) have collaborated to establish a digital corridor connecting the Mediterranean Sea to the Arabian Sea and Arabian Gulf, forming a Eurasian data highway. The infrastructure incorporates a high fiber count and combines terrestrial and subsea segments. Terrestrial segments will span Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, while the subsea section will directly link Saudi Arabia and Egypt via the Red Sea, utilising a high-capacity, repeaterless cable system.

Also Read: Zain and Omantel Announce Zain Omantel International for Global Wholesale Services




Infrastructure Design

According to the official release, this route design ensures optimal resiliency and reliability for end-to-end solutions for Telecom Egypt and ZOI's partners and customers. Additionally, the infrastructure will extend to Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, and Jordan through ZOI's network and collaboration with licensed cable landing parties in each country.

Telecom Egypt plans to develop new infrastructure across Egypt from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean and onward to Europe, complemented by ZOI's robust infrastructure across the Middle East. This new network route will offer the shortest, enhanced latency profile, providing hyperscalers, subsea cable providers, carriers, and telecom operators with improved connectivity options from the Indian Ocean to Europe.

Also Read: Du and Omantel Launch OEG Subsea Cable Project

Expanded Connectivity

Telecom Egypt expressed its commitment, stating, "We will consistently strive to provide a seamless international connectivity network and increase our diversity layers, without compromising quality, cost, or speed."

ZOI said, "We are facilitating the landing of subsea connections through our shareholders such as Omantel and Zain KSA being the licensees in those jurisdictions. This one-of-a-kind infrastructure will be expanded to most of ZOI's network footprint to maximise the benefit to our group operations across the region. The value that this digital corridor will create is enormous and it will be widely realised in the region and beyond not only from a connectivity point of view, but also on technological, commercial, and social levels."

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

Even in areas where Airtel 5G users are less, their network is chocking. Indoor you rarely connect to 5G network…

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

Guri :

According to me 5G FWA only makes sense if it's offered on the mmWave frequency.

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

Faraz :

Still Airtel is more afraid of their choked NSA 5G than Jio whose 5G don't affect 4G customers and has…

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

d5aqoep :

Post-nut clarity for Airtel. Jio will soon realize the same.

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

Shivraj Roy :

Recently,There was Airshow held in Mumbai and massive crowds have gathered at Marine lines ,Mumbai Jio’s Network 4G or 5G…

Jio, Airtel 5G Tariff Hike is Expected Says Jefferies

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments