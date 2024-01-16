KDDI to Develop Telecom Infrastructure for First Philippines Subway

KDDI Philippines, a subsidiary of KDDI, is actively involved in constructing telecommunication infrastructure and a fare collection system for the first subway in the Philippines.

Highlights

  • KDDI Philippines partners with Thales for Manila's first subway.
  • 30 km coverage, including fifteen stations and vital operational centers.
  • Project completion expected in fiscal year 2029.

KDDI Philippines, a subsidiary of KDDI, has announced its participation in the development project for the Philippines' first subway, connecting the northern city of Valenzuela with the southern city of Paranaque in the metropolitan Manila area. This project involved the construction of telecommunication infrastructure and a fare collection system for the Manila Metropolitan Subway.

Also Read: SK Telecom and Thales Integrate 5G Network With Quantum-Resistant Encryption




Project Overview

In an official release, it was disclosed that on December 6, 2023, KDDI Philippines signed a contract with Thales, a French company providing transportation systems for the project. KDDI Philippines will cover an approximately 30 km area, including fifteen stations from East Valenzuela Station to NAIA (Ninoy Aquino International Airport) Terminal 3 Station, along with the depot and the operation control center.

Telecom Infrastructure and Fare Collection System

Utilising KDDI's expertise in telecommunication infrastructure development both domestically and internationally, KDDI Philippines will collaborate with partner companies to construct the subway's telecommunication system and fare collection system.

The telecommunication infrastructure construction involves the delivery and installation of piping components, cabling work, and equipment installation. The fare collection system encompasses the installation of ticket gates and ticket vending machines, as well as the delivery and installation of communication equipment, servers, and other necessary components.

Also Read: Fujitsu and KDDI Deploy Large-Capacity Multiband Wavelength Multiplexing Solution

Project Completion Timeline

The project is anticipated to be completed in the fiscal year 2029. The official release emphasised that the KDDI Group will continue to promote the development of social infrastructure, contributing to improved living standards and economic development in developing countries through Japan's Official Development Assistance (ODA) projects.

