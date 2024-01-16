Zain KSA, Red Sea Global Launch Sustainable 5G Towers at Ummahat Island



Zain Saudi Arabia (KSA), Red Sea Global Company (RSG), and the France-based Serge Ferrari Group have announced the inauguration of telecom towers on Ummahat Island in The Red Sea Destination. These towers aim to provide visitors with communication services that combine speed and efficiency. Under this partnership, which aims to maximise joint sustainability efforts, RSG and Zain KSA have designed and installed innovative 5G telecom towers that seamlessly blend with the island's aesthetic elements.

Five Main Objectives

In an official release, RSG said the completion of the towers coincides with the opening of The St. Regis Red Sea Resort, featuring Nujuma, a Ritz Carlton Reserve, also located on the island.

The project has five primary objectives: providing an ideal 5G service, enhancing the island's visual appeal, reducing emissions through 100 percent clean energy usage, preserving biodiversity, and enabling tower sharing among all licensed telecom operators in KSA.

Net Zero Energy 5G Network

The towers operate on the world's first net-zero energy 5G network, recently launched by RSG and Zain KSA, claimed to be the first of its kind globally. Beyond being 100 percent solar-powered, these towers are designed to allow air circulation, reducing cooling costs and minimising maintenance needs.

With a unique design, incorporating materials from the Serge Ferrari Group, the towers seamlessly integrate with the natural surroundings of Ummahat Island, preserving its magnificent vistas and utilising minimal land space.

RSG and Zain KSA are collaboratively supporting KSA's direction through the Saudi Green Initiative, focusing on increasing the use of clean energy, reducing carbon emissions, and safeguarding the environment, said the official release.