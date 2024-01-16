Zain KSA, Red Sea Global Launch Sustainable 5G Towers at Ummahat Island

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Zain KSA and Red Sea Global introduce innovative 5G towers on Ummahat Island, seamlessly blending technology with aesthetics in line with sustainability goals.

Highlights

  • Aesthetic 5G towers for efficient and visually pleasing communication services.
  • Five objectives include providing ideal 5G service and preserving biodiversity.
  • Towers operate on the world's first net-zero energy 5G network.

Follow Us

Zain KSA, Red Sea Global Launch Sustainable 5G Towers at Ummahat Island
Zain Saudi Arabia (KSA), Red Sea Global Company (RSG), and the France-based Serge Ferrari Group have announced the inauguration of telecom towers on Ummahat Island in The Red Sea Destination. These towers aim to provide visitors with communication services that combine speed and efficiency. Under this partnership, which aims to maximise joint sustainability efforts, RSG and Zain KSA have designed and installed innovative 5G telecom towers that seamlessly blend with the island's aesthetic elements.

Also Read: Zain KSA and Red Sea Global Launch Net-Zero 5G at the Red Sea




Five Main Objectives

In an official release, RSG said the completion of the towers coincides with the opening of The St. Regis Red Sea Resort, featuring Nujuma, a Ritz Carlton Reserve, also located on the island.

The project has five primary objectives: providing an ideal 5G service, enhancing the island's visual appeal, reducing emissions through 100 percent clean energy usage, preserving biodiversity, and enabling tower sharing among all licensed telecom operators in KSA.

Net Zero Energy 5G Network

The towers operate on the world's first net-zero energy 5G network, recently launched by RSG and Zain KSA, claimed to be the first of its kind globally. Beyond being 100 percent solar-powered, these towers are designed to allow air circulation, reducing cooling costs and minimising maintenance needs.

Also Read: Zain Kuwait Records 10 Gbps Speeds in 5.5G Trial

With a unique design, incorporating materials from the Serge Ferrari Group, the towers seamlessly integrate with the natural surroundings of Ummahat Island, preserving its magnificent vistas and utilising minimal land space.

RSG and Zain KSA are collaboratively supporting KSA's direction through the Saudi Green Initiative, focusing on increasing the use of clean energy, reducing carbon emissions, and safeguarding the environment, said the official release.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

Even in areas where Airtel 5G users are less, their network is chocking. Indoor you rarely connect to 5G network…

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

Guri :

According to me 5G FWA only makes sense if it's offered on the mmWave frequency.

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

Faraz :

Still Airtel is more afraid of their choked NSA 5G than Jio whose 5G don't affect 4G customers and has…

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

d5aqoep :

Post-nut clarity for Airtel. Jio will soon realize the same.

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

Shivraj Roy :

Recently,There was Airshow held in Mumbai and massive crowds have gathered at Marine lines ,Mumbai Jio’s Network 4G or 5G…

Jio, Airtel 5G Tariff Hike is Expected Says Jefferies

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments