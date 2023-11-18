MediaTek Announces RedCap Solutions to Bring Power Efficiency for IoT Devices

The MediaTek T300 series is the world's first 6nm Radio Frequency System-on-Chip (RFSOC) single die solution for RedCap and the T300 series supports up to 227 Mbps downlink and 122 Mbps uplink data rates.

Highlights

  • MediaTek, a Taiwanese semiconductor company, has announced RedCap solutions.
  • Its new chipsets and modems will now support 5G RedCap.
  • For the unaware, RedCap stands for 'Reduced Capability' and it is very beneficial for enterprises looking to leverage 5G.

MediaTek, a Taiwanese semiconductor company, has announced RedCap solutions. Its new chipsets and modems will now support 5G RedCap. For the unaware, RedCap stands for 'Reduced Capability' and it is very beneficial for enterprises looking to leverage 5G as well as for IoT (Internet of Things) products that consumers purchase. With RedCap, the power efficiency improves significantly. RedCap promises to bring reliability for devices with low-bandwidth requirements, that are still connected to 5G. Thus, it will offer the benefits of 5G but without the cost and complexity that 5G solutions typically come with.




MediaTek has announced new solutions, including the M60 modem IP and MediaTek T300 chipset which come with support for RedCap. These new solutions will help MediaTek facilitate the transition to 5G-NR for a wide range of applications that require long-lasting and efficient battery life, such as wearables, lightweight AR (augmented reality) devices, IoT modules and more.

Read More - Ericsson and MediaTek Test RedCap Interoperability for 5G SA

The MediaTek T300 series is the world's first 6nm Radio Frequency System-on-Chip (RFSOC) single die solution for RedCap and the T300 series supports up to 227 Mbps downlink and 122 Mbps uplink data rates.

"Our RedCap solutions are a significant part of our mission to democratize 5G, providing our customers the ability to optimize components and deliver 5G-enabled devices from a range of applications and a range of price points," said JC Hsu, Corporate Senior Vice President at MediaTek. "The migration to 5G RedCap will replace legacy 4G/LTE solutions, offering significantly better power efficiency and more reliable user experiences compared to leading edge 5G eMMB modem solutions and legacy 4G LTE Cat 4 and Cat 6 devices."

Also Read: Ericsson Introduces On-Demand 5G Network Slicing for Android Devices

Both the T300 series and the M60 5G modem IP support the 3GPP R17 standard and combine MediaTek’s industry-leading power efficiency with coverage enhancements and extremely low latency.

