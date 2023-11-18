Bell Canada Announces New High-Speed Data Routes With FirstLight



Bell Canada announced new, unique wavelength data routes this week with speeds up to 400G, providing triple redundancy between Secaucus, NJ, Toronto, and Montreal in partnership with FirstLight Fiber. These data routes, enabling triversity, are expected to be available in Q1 of 2024.

400G wavelength technology

According to the statement, Bell launched 400G wavelength technology in April 2021, delivering increased speeds and the capacity required for large cloud and data centre providers. The technology is said to offer reliable, secure fibre-optic networks for the transport of voice, data, and video.

Additionally, Bell noted that, as Secaucus, NJ is a major data centre hub experiencing growth and increased customer demand, this development will support the company in enhancing network resilience. This improvement addresses the needs of customers requiring connectivity between Canada and the US.

The new routes will terminate at Equinix’s data centre campus in Secaucus, facilitating traffic flow into the US and strengthening the networks for Bell customers.

New Routes

The introduction of new routes brings triversity to Secaucus, offering alternative connections without the need to pass through New York City for two key routes.

The first route originates in Toronto, directly connecting to Secaucus. The second route from Montreal to Secaucus travels via Albany, creating a diverse pathway. The third route, also from Montreal to Secaucus through the Maritimes, passes through Manhattan.

These routes not only enhance accessibility to Secaucus but also contribute to triversity in New York City. Alongside the existing routes to New York City, these new connections with diverse paths include Toronto to Secaucus to NYC, Montreal to NYC via Albany, and Montreal to NYC via the Maritimes.

Bell Canada said these new routes will fortify its extensive footprint, enabling faster and more reliable data transport between major hubs in Secaucus, Toronto, and Montreal.