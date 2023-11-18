New Releases This Week on OTT in November, Perfect for a Binge

With eight films released this week in November, OTT platforms promise a cinematic treat for streaming fans. These films cater to a diverse audience, offering thrilling action adventures, heartfelt dramas, and intriguing crime mysteries. Join us as we explore the fascinating world of these new releases, each poised to captivate audiences in its unique way.









Here are the new films released on OTT this week in November:

Apurva

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Apurva is a Hindi thriller starring Tara Sutaria in the title role, with Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, and others in supporting roles. The plot revolves around an ordinary woman in Chambal confronted with difficult and potentially life-threatening circumstances. How will she navigate the maze of dangers?

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: November 15, 2023

Best Christmas Ever

An upcoming American Christmas rom-com directed by Mary Lambert and starring Heather Graham, Brandy, Jason Biggs, and others. The plot centers on two long-time rivals, Jackie and Charlotte, reunited for the holidays due to a twist of fate. The challenge is how the two prove to each other that their lives are better than the other's.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: November 16, 2023

Congrats My Ex

A Thai rom-com directed by Prueksa Amaruji, Congrats My Ex stars Rachawin Narula, Kulthep Narula, and others. On the verge of bankruptcy, a wedding planner mistakenly agrees to prepare her ex-boyfriend's wedding. When she decides to employ another ex as a photographer, she turns the wedding into a place for reunions.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: November 16, 2023

In Love and Deep Water

Directed by Yusuke Taki, this Japanese criminal romantic mystery stars Ryo Yoshizawa, Aoi Miyazaki, Yo Yoshida, and others. The plot revolves around a strange murder onboard a cruise ship bound for the Aegean Sea. When a butler and a passenger band up to investigate the case, romance, terror, and mayhem ensue.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: November 16, 2023

Believer 2

A Korean crime thriller directed by BAIK, Believer 2 stars Cho Jin-woong, Cha Seung-won, Han Hyo-joo, and others. The plot follows a dedicated detective on a mission to bring down Asia's largest drug cartel and settle some unfinished business with the boss.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: November 17, 2023

Ghost

MG Srinivas' Ghost is a Kannada-language heist action thriller. The film stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash, and Archana Jois. The plot revolves around a gang of men who masterminded the hijacking of a metropolitan jail. Their demand is the release of a strange figure known as Ghost, creating a high-stakes situation that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: November 17, 2023

Kannur Squad

Directed by Rony Varghese Raj, Kannur Squad is a Malayalam crime thriller starring Mammootty, Shabareesh Varma, Rony David Raj, and others. The plot follows the Kannur Squad, a group of police officers led by ASI George Martin, as they connect a network of clues to track down a criminal gang.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: November 17, 2023

Sukhee

Directed by Sonal Joshi, Sukhee is a Hindi comedy-drama starring Shilpa Shetty in the lead role. The plot revolves around Sukhpreet Kalra, a 38-year-old Punjabi homemaker bored with her monotonous lifestyle. When she returns to Delhi for her high school reunion, she relives her sparkling past, rekindling memories of her adolescent years.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: November 17, 2023