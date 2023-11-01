Bell MTS Launches 3 Gbps Symmetrical Internet Service in Manitoba, Canada



Bell MTS, a part of Bell Canada and a provider of telecommunications services in Manitoba, announced on Tuesday the launch of the fastest Internet service in the region, offering symmetrical 3 Gbps download and upload speeds on its fibre network.

Bell MTS Gigabit Fibe 3.0

Bell MTS states that with the launch of Bell MTS Gigabit Fibe 3.0, customers can now enjoy lightning-fast connectivity, thanks to the new Giga Hub and exclusive Wi-Fi 6E pods. According to the statement, Giga Hub works in tandem with Bell MTS Wi-Fi pods to create a seamless and powerful Wi-Fi network that covers every room in a customer's home.

First Wi-Fi 6E Pods in Manitoba

Bell MTS claims to be the first internet service provider to launch Wi-Fi 6E pods in Manitoba, and this latest and fastest Wi-Fi technology offers wall-to-wall coverage. Furthermore, Gigabit Fibe 3.0 delivers download speeds that are two times faster than before and upload speeds that are 20 times faster than any other major Internet service provider in Winnipeg (capital of Manitoba).

Paul Norris, VP of Consumer Sales and Vice Chair of Bell MTS and Western Canada expressed, "Today marks an important connectivity milestone for Bell MTS, as we bring more advanced technologies and services offered by Bell in other regions across the country to Manitoba. As we continue growing our fibre network in communities large and small throughout the province, we are thrilled that Manitobans will now have access to the latest and fastest fibre Internet solutions to enhance the way they learn, work, and play in a rapidly evolving digital world."

Unlimited Fiber Internet in Manitoba

Unlimited fibre internet service is now available in eligible areas of Manitoba, and this speed boost is made possible by Bell MTS's accelerated network expansion program, which has brought fibre connections to over 30 communities throughout Manitoba, as stated by the company.