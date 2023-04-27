Bell Canada Announces the Expansion of 5G+ Service in Manitoba

Bell, one of Canada's largest telecommunications companies, has announced the availability of its 5G+ service in Manitoba, providing customers access to the country's fastest mobile technology yet. The service is expected to be faster and more responsive, providing a superior mobile experience for users. Bell 5G+ is now available in East St. Paul, Headingley, St. Andrews, and Winnipeg.

Also Read: Bell 5G Coverage Expands to 82% Of Canadians

Bell 5G+ Coverage to Over 40% of Population

Bell began deploying the 3500 MHz wireless spectrum in the summer of 2022, offering 5G+ services to areas across Ontario, Atlantic Canada, and Western Canada. The expansion to Manitoba means that Bell now offers 5G+ coverage to over 40% of the Canadian population, including peak theoretical download speeds of 3 Gbps in select markets. Bell 5G Network covers over 70% of Manitoba's population.

Bell Customers can Experience Canada's best network

Customers with a compatible 5G+ device and rate plan can immediately take advantage of Bell 5G+ speeds, provided they are within Manitoba's 5G+ coverage areas. Those outside of the coverage areas will continue to enjoy 5G, LTE, and 4G on Canada's best network.

Also Read: Bell Expands Fibre Internet Access to More Locations in Canada

Bell MTS Rural Broadband Expansion - All Fiber Connections

Earlier this month, Bell MTS, a subsidiary of Bell, also recently announced its plans to connect more Manitobans to new economic opportunities through continued broadband investment in communities across the province. This rural broadband expansion program, fully funded by Bell, will bring all-fibre connections to several towns, including East St. Paul, Gimli, Headingley, Ste. Anne, Teulon, and West St. Paul provide high-capacity 100% fibre connections with internet download speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps and access to leading Bell MTS services such as Fibe TV.

Bell MTS has been executing an accelerated rollout of its broadband fibre, 5G, and Wireless Home Internet networks, surpassing CAD 1.3 billion in capital expenditures since 2017 to bring high-quality connections to more Manitobans.