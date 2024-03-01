Jio Wins Telecom Company of the Year at Asian Telecom Awards 2024

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has won the 'Telecom Company of the Year' at the Asian Telecom Awards 2024. The telco got the award for deploying the world's largest 5G standalone (SA) core network. Jio has almost reached every part of the country with its 5G networks and is currently working to deepen the coverage.









The award was given to Jio at a grand ceremony at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Center, Singapore. Reliance Jio has close to 100 million 5G customers and will likely add more users in 2024 as its customers upgrade from 4G-only devices to 5G phones.

At present the company boasts more than 450 million customers in its wireless user base. All of them are either 4G or 5G users. Jio is not only rolling out 5G at a rapid pace but doing so utilising indigenous technology. Jio Platforms is also open to exporting the technology to other developing nations to offer them more options apart from the global telecom gear giants including Nokia and Ericsson.