Jio Wins Telecom Company of the Year at Asian Telecom Awards 2024

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The award was given to Jio at a grand ceremony at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Center, Singapore. Reliance Jio has close to 100 million 5G customers and will likely add more users in 2024 as its customers upgrade from 4G-only devices to 5G phones. 

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has won the 'Telecom Company of the Year' at the Asian Telecom Awards 2024.
  • The telco got the award for deploying the world's largest 5G standalone (SA) core network.
  • Jio has almost reached every part of the country with its 5G networks and is currently working to deepen the coverage. 

Follow Us

jio wins telecom company of the year

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has won the 'Telecom Company of the Year' at the Asian Telecom Awards 2024. The telco got the award for deploying the world's largest 5G standalone (SA) core network. Jio has almost reached every part of the country with its 5G networks and is currently working to deepen the coverage.




The award was given to Jio at a grand ceremony at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Center, Singapore. Reliance Jio has close to 100 million 5G customers and will likely add more users in 2024 as its customers upgrade from 4G-only devices to 5G phones.

Read More - Jio is Offering 6GB Extra Data along with OTT Benefits with this Prepaid Plan

At present the company boasts more than 450 million customers in its wireless user base. All of them are either 4G or 5G users. Jio is not only rolling out 5G at a rapid pace but doing so utilising indigenous technology. Jio Platforms is also open to exporting the technology to other developing nations to offer them more options apart from the global telecom gear giants including Nokia and Ericsson.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

. :

Vi network seems already upgraded in most places, easily getting around 40 Mbps, equal to my fibre...

Vodafone Idea to Raise Rs 20,000 Crore, Promoters to Pitch…

Faraz :

Yeah ... They should cap at 40 Mbps only during night unlimited. Whole day it should be cap free or…

Vi Talks About Fundraising Yet Again, Will the Magic Happen…

Faraz :

Airtel needs to buy 5 MHz of n8 ( 900 MHz ) in all circles mentioned above. Also the spectrum…

Airtel Pays DoT to Continue Using Spectrum in Circles Where…

Rupesh :

Jio has failed to read Indian handset market always. First LYF phones were a failure. After that Jiophone didn't do…

Jio and Qualcomm Working on a Super Affordable 5G Phone:…

msir :

I too got today 27 02 24404999 network in govandi near mtnl office

Mystery of the unknown 3G network MNC 404 999 continues

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments