Four Well-Known Japanese Thriller Films Streaming on Netflix



In recent years, Japanese cinema has acquired a global reputation for its gripping storylines, fascinating cinematography, and distinct take on the thriller genre. From psychological to action thrillers, Japanese directors have consistently provided a wide range of cinematic experiences that keep spectators on the edge of their seats. Thanks to OTT platforms like Netflix, viewers all over the world can now easily access a diverse collection of Japanese thriller films that highlight the best of the genre.

Also Read: Newest OTT Titles for Your Weekend Binge Fix









Take a look at some of the best Japanese thriller movies on Netflix that are worth binging.

The Forest of Love

"The Forest of Love," directed by Sion Sono, is a wild and adventurous thriller that defies categorization. Loosely based on true events, the film follows a serial killer, a group of filmmakers, and a young child. What begins as an apparently innocent collaboration quickly turns into a nightmare of manipulation, violence, and obsession. With its dark humor and violence, "The Forest of Love" is a daring study of the darkest recesses of human nature.

The Village

"The Village" is a Japanese thriller film starring Ryusei Yokohama, Haru Kuroki, Wataru Ichinose, and Daiken Okudaira. Released in 2023, it revolves around a young man who lives in a village that has evolved from a gorgeous tourist destination to a garbage dump. Determined to escape the stifling hold of his surroundings, the protagonist attempts to break free from the tragic fate that has tethered him to this bleak location.

Also Read: 4 Korean Thriller Films Streaming on OTT to Keep You on the Edge

Usogui

"Usogui" is a Japanese thriller mystery film starring Kaito Sakurai, Hayato Sano, Ryusei Yokohama, and Mai Shiraishi. Released in 2022, it depicts the journey of a talented gambler on a mission to take on the nation's finest swindlers. His goal is to seize control of a powerful secret group and achieve absolute power.

Re/Member

Another popular Japanese thriller that you should watch on Netflix is "Re/Member," a Japanese teen horror thriller film based on the popular online book "Karada Sagashi." The plot concerns a group of high school students who become trapped in a time loop created by a furious ghost. To break the time loop, they must find the body of the ghost's previous victim.

Also Read: 5 Korean Dramas on Netflix for Hopeless Romantics

So grab your popcorn, dim the lights, and prepare for a cinematic journey into the heart of Japanese thrillers, now streaming on Netflix.