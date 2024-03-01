Digital Edge Launches 23 MW Data Center in Jakarta, Indonesia

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Digital Edge claims the facility to be the largest data center in the metro area. Additionally, new facility is less than 3 km from the company's other Jakarta data center, EDGE1.

Highlights

  • Largest data center in Jakarta metro area, boasting over 3,400 racks and 23 MW IT load.
  • Seamless connectivity through a virtual campus with access to over 50 network carriers and Internet Exchanges.
  • Positioned to meet growing demand for AI and hyperscale deployments in Southeast Asia.

Digital Edge has announced the availability of its second facility, EDGE2, in downtown Jakarta. Operated by PT Ekagrata Data Gemilang (EDGE DC), a subsidiary of Indonet and a Digital Edge company, the data center will cater to the increased demand from hyperscale and artificial intelligence (AI) deployments in Indonesia. Situated on Jl. Kuningan Mulia, South Jakarta, EDGE2 boasts a total IT Load of 23 MW and over 3,400 racks. Digital Edge claims the facility to be the largest data center in the metro area. Additionally, EDGE2 is less than 3 km from the company's other Jakarta data center, EDGE1.

Also Read: Spark Plans 10 MW Data Centre Campus in North Shore, New Zealand




Connectivity and Accessibility

The new facility, EDGE2, reportedly offers connectivity options with access through what Digital Edge calls a "virtual campus," to more than 50 network carriers and Internet Exchanges already located at EDGE1, including Indonesia Internet Exchange (IIX) and Edge Peering Internet Exchange (EPIX).

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

Digital Edge said EDGE2, designed to provide highly reliable and secure IT infrastructure, incorporates technologies for energy efficiency, including renewable energy solutions and green building features to achieve LEED Gold Certification.

Additionally, its liquid cooling technology enables high power density deployments while maintaining an annualized PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) of 1.24. The company claims it to be the most energy-efficient data center in the Jakarta metro.

Also Read: Indosat Signs MoU With NVIDIA for AI Infrastructure in Indonesia

Digital Edge commented, "We are excited by the growth opportunities across Indonesia and this new facility in downtown Jakarta further expands our presence across South East Asia, while bringing much-needed capacity to one of the region's fastest-growing digital economies. With its innovative and highly energy efficient design, we are confident EDGE2 is well placed to capture the growing wave of demand for the increasingly power-hungry AI and hyperscale deployments that continue to shape Asia's digital infrastructure landscape."

Also Read: CtrlS Datacenters Unveils Fifth Hyperscale Campus in Chennai

EDGE DC added, "We believe EDGE2's achievement reflects the company's commitment to excellence and innovation in the digital infrastructure landscape in Indonesia. The establishment of EDGE2 marks a significant leap forward, setting new standards and solidifying the company's position as a leader in the industry. EDGE2 is designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses as they adapt to our ever-digitized world, ensuring unparalleled security, reliability, and scalability of our customers’ mission-critical infrastructure."

