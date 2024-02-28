Indosat Signs MoU With NVIDIA for AI Infrastructure in Indonesia



Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH) group today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NVIDIA at the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona. As the first NVIDIA Cloud Provider Partner, Indosat and its subsidiary, Lintasarta, will collaborate to bring NVIDIA's full-stack AI platform to enterprises in Indonesia and offer customers access to NVIDIA's graphics processing unit (GPU) technologies within high-density data centers, Indosat said in an official statement on Wednesday.

Collaboration for Technological Innovation

At a later stage, Indosat and Lintasarta's NVIDIA-powered AI Cloud services aim to develop a new generation of sustainable, hyper-connected AI-ready data centers, the company said.

Under the collaboration with NVIDIA, Lintasarta aims to provide GPU-as-a-Service (Deka GPU) and give customers access to artificial intelligence capabilities specifically tailored for high-demand computing tasks, including infrastructure, platform, and bare metal services.

Additionally, the Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison group intends to leverage its data centers to enable a sovereign AI platform. In the future, governments, enterprises, and startups will gain access to an AI cloud platform, including infrastructure, tools, and software.

Vikram Sinha, President Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, expressed, "This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in Indonesia’s journey towards becoming a global AI-powered digital nation. The technology will be implemented by data centers operated by BDx Indonesia, a joint venture of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, Lintasarta, and BDx Data Center."

"As a technology powerhouse, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison aspired to become one of the main drivers of democratizing digitalization in the nation. It tallies with our long-term commitment to connecting and empowering every Indonesian, and this collaboration with NVIDIA will play a crucial role in helping achieve that vision," Vikram added.