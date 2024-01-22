Telkom Indonesia and Indosat Join Forces for Enhanced Connectivity in Indonesia



Telkom Indonesia and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH) have announced a strategic alliance today to strengthen Indonesia's internet infrastructure. The collaboration, marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NeutraDC, a subsidiary of Telkom Indonesia, and BDx Indonesia, a joint venture of BDx Data Centers (BDx), Indosat, and Lintasarta, during the Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) 2024 event in Honolulu, Hawaii, aims to establish an Interconnected Internet Exchange (IX) ecosystem.

Also Read: Telkom Indonesia Opens Sixth NeuCentrIX Data Center in Banda Aceh









Internet Exchange Ecosystem

Through this partnership, both telecommunications players have agreed to empower their respective data center businesses, with NeutraDC as the data center unit of Telkom Indonesia, and BDx Indonesia as the data center partner of Indosat. The joint forces will enhance capabilities and colocation capacities, ensuring the interconnected IX ecosystem provides end-users with the flexibility of consuming multiple services over a single port and deploying a distributed security architecture, according to the official release.

As part of the collaboration, NeutraDC and BDx Indonesia will host multiple independent IXs, providing mutual assistance and technical support to create an interconnected IX ecosystem. This will enhance the resilience of the Internet infrastructure and create a more streamlined and efficient national internet framework.

Also Read: Indosat’s BDx Indonesia to Acquire Data Center Portfolio for IDR 2,625 Billion

Presence and Infrastructure

The official release noted that NeutraDC currently operates hyperscale data centers in Cikarang and Batam. Beyond hyperscale, NeutraDC also has enterprise data centers scattered at various locations across Indonesia.

Meanwhile, BDx Indonesia has a portfolio of facilities across all the main islands, operating multiple enterprise and hyperscale data centers in Jakarta and West Java. The company is also developing a dedicated hyperscale campus at Suryacipta, East Jakarta, along with a greenfield development supporting Artificial Intelligence (AI) workloads.

As part of the strategic partnership, both telecom companies commit to fortifying Indonesia's Internet network infrastructure, fostering innovation, and driving regional economic growth through enhanced connectivity.