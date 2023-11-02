Telkom Indonesia Opens Sixth NeuCentrIX Data Center in Banda Aceh



Telkom Indonesia last week announced the inauguration of neuCentrIX Banda Aceh to meet the needs of the digital ecosystem in North Sumatra. Telkom has officially added the sixth data center location in Banda Aceh, Aceh, marking the commencement of operations for neuCentrIX Banda Aceh. This expansion aims to enhance the data center ecosystem at the southern end of the island of Sumatra.

neuCentrIX data centers

Telkom stated that all neuCentrIX data centers in Indonesia are equipped with the 3S principle (Standard, Secure, and Simple). Similarly, neuCentrIX Banda Aceh features multiple layers of security to ensure the safety and convenience of its customers.

Furthermore, the official statement emphasises that several government agencies have utilised the services of neuCentrIX Meruya and Karet, Jakarta. This demonstrates that neuCentrIX has evolved to serve not only telecommunications and digital players but also government entities.

NeuCentrIX Banda Aceh Ready to Serve

neuCentrIX Banda Aceh is now ready to meet the data center needs of the Aceh region and its surroundings, making it the first data center to collaborate with government services and local Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

These ISPs include the Department of Communication, Informatics, and Cryptography of West Aceh Regency (Diskominsa) and PT Acehlink Media, as stated in the announcement. Telkom states that these developments are in line with the government's priority program to advance Indonesia's digitalisation.

Security and Government Collaboration

As an edge center operator, neuCentrIX is officially present in 18 major cities in Indonesia and is prepared to support the digital ecosystem. It caters not only to technology and telecommunications companies but also addresses government requirements, necessitating a dependable and secure data center infrastructure, said the company in a statement.

As reported by TelecomTalk in September, Telkom Indonesia launched its new data center, neuCentrIX Tanjung Karang, in Sumatra. The data center is situated in Bandar Lampung, the capital of Lampung province.