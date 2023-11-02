Telkom Indonesia Opens Sixth NeuCentrIX Data Center in Banda Aceh

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The new data center is located in Banda Aceh, Aceh, and is the first data center to collaborate with government services and local Internet Service Providers in the region.

Highlights

  • NeuCentrIX Banda Aceh is the first data center in Aceh to collaborate with government services and ISPs.
  • NeuCentrIX Banda Aceh is equipped with the 3S principle - Standard, Secure, and Simple.
  • NeuCentrIX Banda Aceh is part of Telkom's effort to support the government's priority program.

Follow Us

Telkom Indonesia Opens Sixth NeuCentrIX Data Center in Banda Aceh
Telkom Indonesia last week announced the inauguration of neuCentrIX Banda Aceh to meet the needs of the digital ecosystem in North Sumatra. Telkom has officially added the sixth data center location in Banda Aceh, Aceh, marking the commencement of operations for neuCentrIX Banda Aceh. This expansion aims to enhance the data center ecosystem at the southern end of the island of Sumatra.

Also Read: Infinaxis Breaks Ground on Its First Data Centre in Cyberjaya, Malaysia




neuCentrIX data centers

Telkom stated that all neuCentrIX data centers in Indonesia are equipped with the 3S principle (Standard, Secure, and Simple). Similarly, neuCentrIX Banda Aceh features multiple layers of security to ensure the safety and convenience of its customers.

Furthermore, the official statement emphasises that several government agencies have utilised the services of neuCentrIX Meruya and Karet, Jakarta. This demonstrates that neuCentrIX has evolved to serve not only telecommunications and digital players but also government entities.

NeuCentrIX Banda Aceh Ready to Serve

neuCentrIX Banda Aceh is now ready to meet the data center needs of the Aceh region and its surroundings, making it the first data center to collaborate with government services and local Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

These ISPs include the Department of Communication, Informatics, and Cryptography of West Aceh Regency (Diskominsa) and PT Acehlink Media, as stated in the announcement. Telkom states that these developments are in line with the government's priority program to advance Indonesia's digitalisation.

Also Read: Telkom Indonesia Launches neuCentrIX Data Center in Bandar Lampung

Security and Government Collaboration

As an edge center operator, neuCentrIX is officially present in 18 major cities in Indonesia and is prepared to support the digital ecosystem. It caters not only to technology and telecommunications companies but also addresses government requirements, necessitating a dependable and secure data center infrastructure, said the company in a statement.

As reported by TelecomTalk in September, Telkom Indonesia launched its new data center, neuCentrIX Tanjung Karang, in Sumatra. The data center is situated in Bandar Lampung, the capital of Lampung province.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faruk Kadir :

Dear TT, When we are going to get jio Airfibre review? I'm using one its not suitable for gaming. Ping…

JioFiber 100 Mbps Plan Cost for Monthly, Quarterly, and Annual…

Iambic Potato :

I have been using Vi since February of this year. Overall, Wi-Fi Calling has been pretty much flawless for me,…

Vodafone Idea Wi-Fi Calling is Available in these Places

Faraz :

31% ... Still one-third 2G customers. I mean many of them who Airtel is considering data consumers may not be…

Bharti Airtel Reports Q2 Net Profit of Rs 1,341 Crore;…

Faraz :

Wow it is available in Bihar, W.B & Kolkata. Will have to try it out. Can someone share their experience…

Vodafone Idea Wi-Fi Calling is Available in these Places

Faraz :

Which device ? I have not seen VoNR logo on anyone's phone. Or anyone sharing it's experience.

Reliance Jio Testing 5G VoNR With 5G Core Using 4G…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments