Telenor Partners With NVIDIA to Drive AI Adoption Across the Nordic Region

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Telenor and NVIDIA join forces to advance AI adoption across the Nordic region, focusing on internal transformation, customer experience, and responsible development.

Highlights

  • AI to improve internal operations and customer service.
  • NOK 100 million investment in NVIDIA technology.
  • Exploring 5G and AI integration in network solutions.

Norway's Telenor announced at Mobile World Congress 2024, in Barcelona, that it is collaborating with NVIDIA to bring AI across the Nordic region, transform internal operational efficiencies and the communications network, and create new AI opportunities and partnerships with startups, enterprises, and government entities.

Collaboration Goals

Under this collaboration, Telenor plans to become a sovereign AI cloud partner of NVIDIA, enabling generative AI across Nordic markets at the national level. Additionally, Telenor aims to implement AI solutions across its operations from customer service to network optimization.

AI-first Program

To support its AI ambitions, Telenor also announced its AI-first program that reportedly prioritizes value-driven use cases across business areas, data modernization, and responsible AI development in an inclusive, safe, secure, and sustainable way, as well as human capital upskilling.

Investment

In the initial year of collaboration, Telenor plans to invest approximately NOK 100 million in NVIDIA infrastructure to drive AI adoption for its internal consumption and external business customers’ needs. This will offer Telenor access to the latest NVIDIA hardware and AI enterprise software.

Network Solutions

Furthermore, the collaboration will enable Telenor to explore the next generation of software-defined, high-performance network solutions, powered by the NVIDIA Aerial software development kit, so it can simultaneously utilize 5G RAN and AI technologies on a single infrastructure, Telenor said.

Green AI Centre

Additionally, Telenor said it intends to develop a green AI center for the Nordics, providing AI infrastructure for businesses and researchers while minimizing the environmental footprint and targeting zero emissions. The AI Centre, to be built in Norway, will leverage Telenor's data centers as well as NVIDIA AI platforms to create efficient solutions.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

