Turkcell to Bring Sat2Phone Services to Turkiye With Lynk



Satellite direct-to-mobile-phone provider Lynk Global and Turkcell, the largest mobile operator in Turkiye, have announced the signing of an agreement to start initial Sat2Phone services utilising Lynk's "cell-towers-in-space." The joint statement made on Tuesday said this collaboration is anticipated to complement network resiliency and mobile coverage across Turkiye, benefiting the local population, businesses, and visitors.

Turkcell's Commitment

Commenting on the soon-to-be service, Turkcell said, "As Turkcell, we are proud to be a pioneer in several fields concerning current and next-generation communication services, and this deal will strengthen our positioning as a leading technology company in Turkiye, helping us to provide new innovative communication services."

Regarding expanding services to Turkcell's subscriber base, Lynk said, "Turkcell shares our commitment to connecting everyone, everywhere. By offering initial commercial service across Turkcell's vast subscriber base, they are prioritizing innovative approaches to bring disparate geographies and communities together."

Service Expansion Plans

In the initial phase, Sat2Phone service will begin with SMS with plans to expand to include voice and data, delivering an urban-like mobile experience anywhere, according to the statement.

Lynk said its service is currently being deployed commercially based on more than 35 MNO commercial service contracts covering approximately 50 countries. The company is currently providing cell broadcast (emergency) alerts and two-way SMS messaging, and intends to launch voice and mobile broadband services in the future.

Turkcell

Headquartered in Turkiye, Turkcell offers voice, messaging, data, and IPTV services on its mobile and fixed networks, serving approximately 40 million subscribers. Turkcell Group companies operate in 4 countries – Turkiye, Ukraine, Belarus, and Northern Cyprus.