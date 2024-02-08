Telenor Launches Base Station at Norwegian Polar Institute in Antarctica



Telenor has installed a base station in Antarctica at the Norwegian Polar Institute's research station in Troll. The base station, which Telenor claims to be the world's southernmost, is operated from the world's northernmost location in Svalbard. The Norwegian research station, Troll, in Antarctica, has now gained extensive coverage in the surrounding area, Telenor announced this week.

Operated by Telenor Svalbard

Telenor revealed that the base station was put into operation in February 2024, connecting the area around the Troll research station to the outside world through connectivity. Being the world's southernmost commercial base station, it is operated by Telenor Svalbard, which is also responsible for operating the world's northernmost base station in Ny-Alesund.

Collaboration with Norwegian Polar Institute and KSAT

"There has been a fruitful dialogue with the Norwegian Polar Institute regarding the possibilities offered by a base station in Antarctica," said Telenor Svalbard.

"Telenor, with its presence in Svalbard, has extensive experience in building and operating mobile networks in Arctic regions. Mobile coverage is crucial for two Arctic polar regions. For research environments, it is particularly attractive to be able to use mobile technology in the collection of data from fieldwork. Mobile coverage also provides new opportunities for research and environmental monitoring in Antarctica."

"Mobile coverage is a step forward for technology development at Troll. In addition, it provides new opportunities in research and monitoring in Queen Maud Land," said the Polar Institute's director.

In addition to close collaboration with the Norwegian Polar Institute, Telenor Svalbard noted that it also collaborates with Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT), responsible for the actual communication service from the Troll station.

KSAT

KSAT owns and operates TrollSat, one of the world's most important ground stations for collecting data from, among other things, climate and environmental monitoring satellites, which is co-located with the research station on Troll. KSAT is responsible for satellite-based information being sent out from Troll to users all over the world.

"Full mobile coverage on Troll also benefits our users and simplifies communication with the outside world. We are therefore pleased that the satellite link from Troll can also be used for mobile phone traffic," said KSAT.

Base station in Antarctica

Telenor said that good planning has made the project possible in such a challenging location. In Antarctica, where obtaining spare parts is not easy, the installation will be exposed to harsh stresses, including wind speeds over 300 kmph, stones and gravel lifted by the wind, and very low temperatures throughout the Antarctic winter.