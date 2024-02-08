Airtel Nigeria and IHS Towers Renew and Expand Tower Tenancies Partnership



Airtel Nigeria, a subsidiary of Airtel Africa, and IHS Nigeria and related entities, which are subsidiaries of IHS Towers, announced on Wednesday a commitment for Airtel Nigeria to take 3,950 tenancies over the next five years, with the majority expected in 2024/2025, and extended the term of its existing tenancies covering approximately 6,000 tenancies until December 2031.

Commitment to Expansion

The agreement includes 2,500 colocations, in addition to 5G amendments and build-to-suit sites to be owned and operated by IHS Nigeria.

IHS Towers said, "The expansion and renewal of our relationship with Airtel Nigeria is a testament to our continued commitment to serving our customers and meeting the connectivity demands of Africa. Airtel Nigeria, as well as Airtel Africa, with whom we collaborate in other African markets, has been a long-term partner of IHS."

"We continue to strengthen our collaboration to help facilitate mobile connectivity in our largest market, supporting our customers in rolling out new sites throughout Nigeria," IHS Towers added.

Sustainability Goals Aligned

Additionally, in line with the sustainability goals and strategies of the respective companies, both have agreed to cooperate on new green initiatives on the collective sites going forward. This aligns with Airtel Africa's sustainability strategy launched in October 2021 and IHS Towers' plans to pursue its Carbon Reduction Roadmap, aimed at reducing IHS Towers' intensity metric by 50 percent by 2030.

Fiber Optic Deployment

In a recent development reported by TelecomTalk, IHS Nigeria announced the completion of deploying over 10,000 kilometres of fiber optic cables across Nigeria, supporting the National Broadband Plan and facilitating the introduction of 5G.

IHS Towers has nearly 40,000 towers across its 11 markets, including Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, Kuwait, Nigeria, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa, and Zambia.