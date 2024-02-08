Tech Mahindra Implements Greenfield Digital MVNE Platform for Sunrise

Tech Mahindra, an Indian IT company has announced that it has implemented the Greenfield Digital MVNE (Mobile Virtual Network Enabler) platform for Sunrise. Sunrise, a Zurich-based company is the largest telecom operator in Switzerland. The telecom operator is known for offering industry-leading internet, mobile, TV, and fixed-network services to consumers and enterprises. Sunrise will benefit from the cloud-native MVNE platform to drive digital-first and simplified customer journeys for MVNOs (mobile virtual network operators).









Read More - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: the Battle of ARPU and Who’s Winning

Through the implementation, MVNOs will be able to accelerate their arrival to the market with new services along with enabling cost reduction and optimisation of technology architecture. Tech Mahindra said that the platform will enable Sunrise to achieve Zer0-Touch and Zero-Trouble MVNE operations. The platform will provide robust data protection measures, that will ensure data security and integrity, aligning with the requirements of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Tech Mahindra said that it has delivered the minimum viable product (MVP) for this platform within a timeline of less than nine months. After that, the platform was commercially rolled out by Sunrise, after which they also onboarded their first MVNO customer, a postpaid service reseller.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Sets Up Emergency Calling Booths

Vikram Nair, President, EMEA Business, Tech Mahindra said, "The seamless onboarding and integration of MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) on their network is a challenge for Telcos as it is complex, tedious, and expensive to manage in the long run. The need of the hour is to leverage a truly digital, comprehensive Business Support Systems (BSS) platform using Microservices and Open API (Application Programming Interface) standards for agility, flexibility, and scalability. Our implementation of the BSS platform has supported Sunrise to reduce their onboarding time of MVNO significantly. This accomplishment further strengthens our long-standing partnership with them."