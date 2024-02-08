Du Advances 5G-Advanced Technology With 3 CA Deployment



Du, an operating brand under Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC), has announced the deployment of a large-scale Three Carrier Aggregation (CA) in TDD Massive MIMO base station, delivering a peak data rate of over 5 Gbps as part of its move towards 5G-Advanced Technology in the UAE. According to Du, this technology deployment will empower users with an unmatched network experience and higher data rates.

Implementation of Carrier Aggregation

Previously, Du completed 5G two-carrier aggregation in TDD Massive MIMO across its entire network in 2022, providing consumers with a peak data rate of 3.6 Gbps. This resulted in Du's 5G Network witnessing traffic exceeding 60 percent of the overall mobile traffic by October 2023, carrying more traffic than the combined 4G and 3G traffic.

ELAA Technology

Du noted that the deployment of 3 CA will bring an unprecedented network experience to users. Additionally, Du has also deployed ELAA (Extreme-Large Antenna Arrays) Technology, increasing from traditional 192 AE to 384 AE. This has resulted in approximately a 30 percent enhancement in user experience and an approximate 30 percent reduction in power consumption, contributing to greater energy efficiency and a reduction of the carbon footprint.

5G Services and Achievements

Du said, "Since the introduction of 5G in 2019, we have successfully introduced multiple innovative services, with our 5G home wireless offerings garnering widespread acclaim and propelling us to the forefront of the market. Through the implementation of TDD large-bandwidth Three Carrier Aggregation, we are taking a stride towards ensuring an unparalleled 5G user experience, marking the initial phase of our journey towards 5G-Advanced commercial deployment. We will continue our pursuit of innovation, bolstering our cutting-edge network infrastructure."

As reported by TelecomTalk, Du achieved speeds of 10 Gbps over the 6 GHz band during the 5G-Advanced trial in 2023.