Must-Watch Indian Horror Movies And Web Series On OTT Platforms



When you see the words 'Indian horror series and movies,' you might have low expectations. However, you could be astonished. Although Bollywood is not known for excelling in this category, hidden gems do occasionally emerge. Fortunately, you can see some of these amazing Indian horror flicks on OTT platforms.

Ghoul

On a dark, rainy night, a dangerous terrorist arrives at a tightly guarded military detention facility. A smart young officer, who has shown allegiance to a dystopian version of India, is charged with questioning him. However, the scenario changes when the terrorist reveals a secret about the officer's history. Trapped in a facility that has never been breached before, the military people find themselves being chased, understanding that one of them is not human. If you haven't seen Ghoul yet, it should be your first choice out of all the horror episodes and movies available on Netflix.

Lupt

At first glance, you may be tempted to overlook this film; nonetheless, we strongly advise against it. The plot revolves around a ruthless businessman, played by Javed Jaffery, who goes on vacation with his family but is haunted by a sin from his past. It is a remake of the 2003 film 'Dead End' and is based on a true story. Among all the Indian horror series and movies on Apple TV, this one is likely to surprise you the most.

Betaal

The horror genre is not new to Bollywood, but successful endeavors have been few and far between. The zombie-horror series Betaal is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production company Red Chillies Entertainment. The plot revolves around a group of army officials fighting a big battalion of centuries-old British soldiers who have turned into zombies after accidentally activating an ancient curse. Available on Netflix.

Stree

Inspired by a true event, this film takes place in the town of Chanderi, where the locals are constantly afraid of an evil entity that lurks in their midst. This malignant spirit reaches its greatest potency during a specific festival and exclusively attacks single young males. While the picture contains plenty of scares, it also smartly incorporates humorous relief to appeal to those who aren't big fans of horror. The cast features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and others. Available on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.