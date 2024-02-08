Must-Watch Indian Horror Movies And Web Series On OTT Platforms

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

If you enjoy scary films and television series, check out these six Netflix titles.

Highlights

  • Betaal: Ancient curse awakens zombie British soldiers, forcing an army squad into a thrilling battle for survival.
  • Lupt: Family vacation turns terrifying as a businessman confronts a vengeful spirit from his past.
  • Stree: An evil entity targets men during a festival, but humor and social commentary lighten the horror.

Follow Us

indian-horror-movies-webseries-watch-on-ott
When you see the words 'Indian horror series and movies,' you might have low expectations. However, you could be astonished. Although Bollywood is not known for excelling in this category, hidden gems do occasionally emerge. Fortunately, you can see some of these amazing Indian horror flicks on OTT platforms.

Also Read: Explore These Web Series if You Loved Bridgerton




Ghoul

On a dark, rainy night, a dangerous terrorist arrives at a tightly guarded military detention facility. A smart young officer, who has shown allegiance to a dystopian version of India, is charged with questioning him. However, the scenario changes when the terrorist reveals a secret about the officer's history. Trapped in a facility that has never been breached before, the military people find themselves being chased, understanding that one of them is not human. If you haven't seen Ghoul yet, it should be your first choice out of all the horror episodes and movies available on Netflix.

Lupt

At first glance, you may be tempted to overlook this film; nonetheless, we strongly advise against it. The plot revolves around a ruthless businessman, played by Javed Jaffery, who goes on vacation with his family but is haunted by a sin from his past. It is a remake of the 2003 film 'Dead End' and is based on a true story. Among all the Indian horror series and movies on Apple TV, this one is likely to surprise you the most.

Also Read: Five Hollywood Sci-Fi Romance Films to Watch: Here to Passengers

Betaal

The horror genre is not new to Bollywood, but successful endeavors have been few and far between. The zombie-horror series Betaal is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production company Red Chillies Entertainment. The plot revolves around a group of army officials fighting a big battalion of centuries-old British soldiers who have turned into zombies after accidentally activating an ancient curse. Available on Netflix.

Also Read: Binge-Worthy Releases on Disney+ Hotstar for February 2024

Stree

Inspired by a true event, this film takes place in the town of Chanderi, where the locals are constantly afraid of an evil entity that lurks in their midst. This malignant spirit reaches its greatest potency during a specific festival and exclusively attacks single young males. While the picture contains plenty of scares, it also smartly incorporates humorous relief to appeal to those who aren't big fans of horror. The cast features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and others. Available on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Anonymous :

Upload speeds are unsatisfactory. Other than that, 4g isn't that bad.

5G for Consumers in 2024, Does it Make a Difference

Faraz :

This is the first time in a while where I stand with Vi and completely respect their response. In my…

Vodafone Idea Counters Jio's Position on 2G, 3G Shutdown

Shivraj Roy :

yk the problem is that jio wants 2g mukt bharat that is all great no problem with it but then…

Vodafone Idea Counters Jio's Position on 2G, 3G Shutdown

Shivraj Roy :

lets see what happens ,honestly saying i think at the moment i will be very happy with 1gbps connection at…

6G Connections to Reach 290 Million in First Two Years

Faraz :

Japan and China have already tested and achieved speeds in tbps. Even 1, 2 Mbps broadband speed was available wireless…

6G Connections to Reach 290 Million in First Two Years

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments