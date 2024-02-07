Explore These Web Series if You Loved Bridgerton



Historical dramas and romantic love stories each have their own fans. Everything in these dramas is intriguing, from the visually appealing costumes to the shooting locales. Classic stories revolve around historical tragedies and romances, and they keep us interested by depicting how life used to be.

Bridgerton is one such series that has captivated millions of hearts around the world with its historical portrayal of society as well as its stunning costumes and sets.

If you enjoyed this web series, here are some others you should consider:

The Great (2020–2023)

The Great is a web series set in the 1760s and follows a woman named Catherine as she journeys to Russia. She marries the Emperor of Russia, Peter, and becomes Empress. Catherine expects to spend the rest of her life with a good guy when she marries Peter, but he turns out to be selfish and spoiled, with no principles.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (2023)

A spin-off series of the successful Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story tells the narrative of Queen Charlotte. The series is broken into two timelines, each taking you back to the parent series' historical eras and backdrop.

OTT Platform: Netflix

The Crown (2016–2023)

The Crown, based on the true story of the Queen of England and her royal family, is one of the most popular television shows of all time. The series follows Queen Elizabeth II from the time she married the Duke of Edinburgh, Philip, in 1947 until the early twenty-first century. From Princess Diana's secret life to Winston Churchill's departure as Prime Minister, the performance is a must-see.

OTT Platform: Netflix

The Buccaneers (2023–present)

The Buccaneers is a web series set in the 1870s and chronicles the story of five affluent American ladies living in London who are enthusiastic about their aspirations. We learn about the cultural differences and challenges that people confront in London's high society, such as friendship, love, and traditions.

OTT Platform: Apple TV