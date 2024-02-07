Bharti Airtel Expands Presence in Trivandrum With Five New Retail Stores

Bharti Airtel strengthens its footprint in Trivandrum by inaugurating five new retail stores, aiming to provide enhanced services and accessibility to customers in the region.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel amplifies its presence in Trivandrum with the launch of five new retail outlets.
  • Customers in Trivandrum can now benefit from improved accessibility to Airtel services and products.
  • Expansion across Kolkata, Indore, Ahmedabad, and Pune reflects Airtel's commitment to nationwide retail growth.

Bharti Airtel announced the launch of five new, next-gen company owned stores in the city of Trivandrum of Kerala circle. These new outlets, strategically located in Kayamkulam, Kazhakootam, Mg Road, Pettah, and Peyad, mark a significant expansion of Airtel's retail footprint in the region, offering unparalleled service experience to customers. The addition of five new stores increases the existing count to 9 stores in the city.

Airtel Next-Gen Store Features

With a focus on providing an unparalleled service experience, these next-gen stores are designed to cater to the diverse needs of Airtel's customers. They will serve as hubs for showcasing Airtel's latest technologies and offerings, including Xstream, Xsafe, and 5G Plus. Trained staff, referred to as 'Airtel Friends,' will be on hand to address and resolve customer queries across Airtel's portfolio, covering mobile, broadband, and DTH services, Airtel said.

Trivandrum Expansion

Bharti Airtel said, "Customer obsession continues to be the core tenet driving us at Airtel as we embark on a massive retail expansion in the state of Kerala. As a one-stop-shop for all customer needs, these neighbourhood stores will offer an exhaustive range of services including mobile, broadband, DTH, etc. The state of Kerala continues to be a big focus market for us and we will continue to invest in this market."

This move is part of Airtel's broader strategy to ramp up its offline presence across the country. Currently boasting 1500 stores nationwide, Airtel aims to strengthen its retail network to better serve its growing customer base.

Recent Developments

In recent related developments, Airtel has doubled its retail presence in Kolkata by launching 34 new stores, opened 5 new stores in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, established 7 retail stores in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and inaugurated 14 next-gen retail stores in Pune, Maharashtra.

