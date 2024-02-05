Bharti Airtel Doubles Retail Store Presence in Kolkata



Bharti Airtel announced today that it has nearly doubled its retail store presence in Kolkata, launching thirty-four new, next-gen company-owned stores in the city. Airtel revealed that it has added 34 new stores to the existing count of 36 stores, bringing the total count of retail stores in the city to seventy.

Neighbourhood Stores for Enhanced Convenience

These new stores are located in Chandannagar, Barasat, Barrackpore, Salt Lake City, Rajarhat, Kasba, Dunlop, Jadavpur, Baguihati, Kalyani, Tollyganj, Ballyganj, Howrah, Park Street, Dumdum, Bata Nagar, Girish Park, Behala, B T Road, Dankuni, and many other places, strengthening Airtel's retail presence and offering an unparalleled service experience to customers.

Designed around the theme of creating excellence and winning customers for life, these neighbourhood Airtel stores will showcase the complete range of Airtel's offerings, including Xstream, Xsafe, and 5G Plus.

Customer Satisfaction

Bharti Airtel said, "Customer obsession continues to be the core tenet driving us at Airtel as we embark on a massive retail expansion in the state of West Bengal as a one-stop-shop for all customer needs, these neighbourhood stores will offer an exhaustive range of services including mobile, broadband, DTH, etc. The state of West Bengal continues to be a big focus market for us and we will continue to invest in this market."

Retail Store Presence

Airtel has been ramping up its offline retail store presence over the past couple of years, and the launch of new stores in Kolkata is in line with the same. The company currently has over 1,500 stores nationally, showcasing Airtel's cutting-edge technology across its portfolio.

According to TelecomTalk, Airtel has recently announced 14 next-gen retail stores in Pune, Maharashtra, 7 retail stores in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and 5 new stores in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.