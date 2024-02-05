Bharti Airtel Doubles Retail Store Presence in Kolkata

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Bharti Airtel doubles its retail store count in Kolkata, launching thirty-four new company-owned stores across the city, aiming to provide customers with improved access to its products and services.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel nearly doubles its retail store presence in Kolkata with the launch of thirty-four new company-owned stores.
  • The expansion aims to provide customers with improved access to Airtel's range of products and services.
  • Airtel's new neighbourhood stores are designed to offer an enhanced customer experience, showcasing the company's comprehensive offerings.

Follow Us

Bharti Airtel Doubles Retail Store Presence in Kolkata
Bharti Airtel announced today that it has nearly doubled its retail store presence in Kolkata, launching thirty-four new, next-gen company-owned stores in the city. Airtel revealed that it has added 34 new stores to the existing count of 36 stores, bringing the total count of retail stores in the city to seventy.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Launches Five New Stores in Indore to Expand Retail Presence




Neighbourhood Stores for Enhanced Convenience

These new stores are located in Chandannagar, Barasat, Barrackpore, Salt Lake City, Rajarhat, Kasba, Dunlop, Jadavpur, Baguihati, Kalyani, Tollyganj, Ballyganj, Howrah, Park Street, Dumdum, Bata Nagar, Girish Park, Behala, B T Road, Dankuni, and many other places, strengthening Airtel's retail presence and offering an unparalleled service experience to customers.

Designed around the theme of creating excellence and winning customers for life, these neighbourhood Airtel stores will showcase the complete range of Airtel's offerings, including Xstream, Xsafe, and 5G Plus.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Launches 14 New Next-Gen Retail Stores in Pune

Customer Satisfaction

Bharti Airtel said, "Customer obsession continues to be the core tenet driving us at Airtel as we embark on a massive retail expansion in the state of West Bengal as a one-stop-shop for all customer needs, these neighbourhood stores will offer an exhaustive range of services including mobile, broadband, DTH, etc. The state of West Bengal continues to be a big focus market for us and we will continue to invest in this market."

Retail Store Presence

Airtel has been ramping up its offline retail store presence over the past couple of years, and the launch of new stores in Kolkata is in line with the same. The company currently has over 1,500 stores nationally, showcasing Airtel's cutting-edge technology across its portfolio.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Expands Retail Presence in Ahmedabad With Seven New Stores

According to TelecomTalk, Airtel has recently announced 14 next-gen retail stores in Pune, Maharashtra, 7 retail stores in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and 5 new stores in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Well Sunil Bharti Mittal does not need to worry about monetising 5G. They will just copy whatever Jio has planned…

5G for Consumers in 2024, Does it Make a Difference

Thambha :

Jio is forcing the telecom industry to shutdown 2G services as 95% of the 2G users will move to Jio…

Jio Talks About Shutting Down 2G/3G

Faraz :

So today somehow I managed to find it. " Vi Enhances Network Experience for customers in Kerala Kochi | 23…

Vodafone Idea Net Loss Narrows to Rs 6,989 Crore in…

Faraz :

I am not disappointed from their speed. But the number of times their service go down for maintenance purpose is…

Bharti Airtel Tops Broadband Experience in India: Report

Faraz :

Shuting down 3G will only save their cost/expenses, it won't add anything to 4G. They either buy more in 2100…

Vodafone Idea Again Talks About 5G, But Still no Funding…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments