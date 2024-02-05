Airtel Q3 FY24 Results: ARPU Reaches Rs 208, More Details Here

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Airtel's net profit for Q3 FY24 is Rs 2,442 crore, up 53.8% YoY. The telco added 7.4 million 4G/5G customers during the quarter. Over 71% of its overall mobile customer base is now 4G/5G. Airtel's postpaid mobile subscriber base grew by 0.9 million during the quarter.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom operator in India, has announced the financial and performance results for Q3 FY24.
  • The telco has reported a net profit of Rs 2,442 crore, almost 83% up QoQ from Rs 1340 crore in the previous quarter.
  • The highlight of the results was the average revenue per user (ARPU) touching Rs 208 without hiking the mobile tariffs majorly.

Follow Us

airtel q3 fy24 results arpu reaches rs

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom operator in India, has announced the financial and performance results for Q3 FY24. The telco has reported a net profit of Rs 2,442 crore, almost 83% up QoQ from Rs 1340 crore in the previous quarter. The highlight of the results was the average revenue per user (ARPU) touching Rs 208 without hiking the mobile tariffs majorly.




Airtel reported its quarterly revenues at Rs 37,900 crore, up 5.9% YoY, partially impacted by currency devaluations in Africa. Let's take a look at the key data or metrics that signify what Airtel has done in Q3 FY24.

Read More - Airtel Pays DoT to Continue Using Spectrum in Circles Where it was Expiring Soon

Bharti Airtel Q3 FY24 Results Key Metrics

Airtel's net profit for Q3 FY24 is Rs 2,442 crore, up 53.8% YoY. The telco added 7.4 million 4G/5G customers during the quarter. Over 71% of its overall mobile customer base is now 4G/5G. Airtel's postpaid mobile subscriber base grew by 0.9 million during the quarter. Airtel's total postpaid customer base now stood at 48.3 million at the end of the quarter (including IoT). Mobile data consumption also went up by 21.1% YoY, bringing the consumption to 22GB per month.

Read More - Bharti Airtel Doubles Retail Store Presence in Kolkata

The telco said that it added 388k subscribers under its Digital TV (DTH) service. This was the highest adds in a single quarter in the last 12 quarters. Capex for the quarter (for India business) was at Rs 7,756 crore. Airtel rolled out 12.3k towers during the quarter to strengthen its network coverage.

Airtel said that its homes business saw its subscriber base increase by 359k during the quarter to reach a total base of 7.3 million. The telco's homes business is now available in 1267 cities across India. Digital TV's total customer base stood at 16.1 million at the end of quarter.

Gopal Vittal, Bharti Airtel's Managing Director said, " The quarter witnessed a strong growth trajectory for the postpaid and Homes business, while our DTH business added 388k net adds – the highest in the last 12 quarters. We remain on course with our strategy of premiumization that helped us add 7.4 million 4G/5G customers and exit the quarter with an industry leading ARPU of Rs. 208. Even at this ARPU, our return on capital employed however, continues to be low at 9.4 percent. To ensure industry health, tariff repair is extremely critical."

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Well Sunil Bharti Mittal does not need to worry about monetising 5G. They will just copy whatever Jio has planned…

5G for Consumers in 2024, Does it Make a Difference

Thambha :

Jio is forcing the telecom industry to shutdown 2G services as 95% of the 2G users will move to Jio…

Jio Talks About Shutting Down 2G/3G

Faraz :

So today somehow I managed to find it. " Vi Enhances Network Experience for customers in Kerala Kochi | 23…

Vodafone Idea Net Loss Narrows to Rs 6,989 Crore in…

Faraz :

I am not disappointed from their speed. But the number of times their service go down for maintenance purpose is…

Bharti Airtel Tops Broadband Experience in India: Report

Faraz :

Shuting down 3G will only save their cost/expenses, it won't add anything to 4G. They either buy more in 2100…

Vodafone Idea Again Talks About 5G, But Still no Funding…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments