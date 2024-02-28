Bharti Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal Receives Knighthood from UK’s King Charles

Reported by Yashika Goel

Sunil Bharti Mittal said, I am deeply humbled by this gracious recognition from His Majesty, King Charles. UK and India have historical relations, which are now entering a new era of increased cooperation and collaboration.

Highlights

  • Sunil Bharti Mittal receives Honorary Knighthood, a first for an Indian citizen.
  • Bharti Enterprises achieves success in the UK market.
  • Mittal's global impact includes leadership in the revival of OneWeb and recognition with honorary degrees.

Bharti Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal Receives Knighthood from UK's King Charles
Sunil Bharti Mittal, the Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has been conferred with the title of Honorary Knighthood by Britain's King Charles III. This makes Mittal the first Indian citizen to receive such an honor, marking a significant milestone in Indo-British relations. The Honorary Knighthood, known as the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE), is one of the highest civilian honours bestowed by the British Sovereign upon individuals.

Honorary Knighthood

Mittal's recognition reflects the deepening ties between the United Kingdom and India, paving the way for enhanced business relations between the two nations.

Expressing his gratitude, Sunil Bharti Mittal said, "I am deeply humbled by this gracious recognition from His Majesty, King Charles. UK and India have historical relations, which are now entering a new era of increased cooperation and collaboration."

"I remain committed to working towards strengthening the economic and bilateral trade relationships between our two great nations. I am thankful to the Government of the UK, whose support and keen attention to the needs of business has been critical in making the country an attractive investment destination," Mittal said in an official statement on Wednesday.

Sunil Mittal was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan award in 2007, one of India's highest civilian honors.

Bharti in the UK

Bharti Enterprises (Bharti) has also made significant strides in the UK market. Airtel Africa, a subsidiary of Bharti, was successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2019 and is a constituent of the FTSE100 Index.

Furthermore, Mittal played a key role in the revival of OneWeb (now Eutelsat), leading a consortium with the UK Government and other strategic investors to offer satellite broadband services globally.

In recognition of his achievements, Mittal has received several honorary degrees, including Doctor of Civil Law from Newcastle University and Doctor of Laws from the University of Leeds. He is a member of the Vice Chancellor’s Circle of Advisors at the University of Cambridge.

Additionally, Sunil Bharti Mittal has served on the Governing Body of the London Business School (LBS) and as a Member of the India Advisory Group at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).
As a member of the India-UK CEO Forum and various advisory bodies, Mittal continues to champion closer ties between India and the UK, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship for both nations.

Knighthood, the Knight Commander (KBE), is awarded in an honorary capacity to foreign nationals.

Reported By

Expert Opinion

