Boldyn Completes Acquisition of Cellnex’s Private Networks Business



Neutral Host provider Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) today announced the completion of the acquisition of Cellnex's private networks business unit, including Edzcom, Cellnex's Finnish subsidiary that specializes in connectivity solutions for private 4G and 5G networks in industrial complexes and environments. Boldyn says this move positions it as a key player in the private networks market and widens its portfolio of wireless solutions.

Acquisition Announcement

As reported by TelecomTalk, Cellnex and Boldyn announced that they reached an agreement for the same in November 2023. With this acquisition, Boldyn is obtaining a portfolio of more than 50 private network implementations in Finland, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, and the UK, catering to various industries such as manufacturing, transportation, oil and gas, energy generation, and mining.

Industry 4.0 Innovation

These networks play a pivotal role in driving industry 4.0 innovation by facilitating seamless connectivity among assets, personnel, and equipment, Boldyn said in a statement on Friday.

The closing of this acquisition also builds on Boldyn's 5G overall strategy goals as Cellnex's private networks business unit—the Edzcom team—will become part of Boldyn's Group Strategy team.

Igor Leprince, Group CEO of Boldyn Networks, said, "By bringing Cellnex's private networks business unit under the Boldyn umbrella, not only are we acquiring additional expertise, but growing our capability to interconnect the most complex environments. From heavy industry facilities, transport systems, city-wide networks and large venues to ports and nuclear power plants, we continue to be the neutral host partner of choice for our customers."

Mikko Uusitalo, CEO of Edzcom, said, "We're excited to join Boldyn Networks to further develop our combined leading private networks expertise and offering."

"We'll increasingly see bespoke private networks enable 5G use cases. Like enterprise automation, advanced robotics, video surveillance, smart IoT devices working in large areas, employee safety, and many others. Private 5G networks provide secure connectivity to unlock new services and the ability for customers to control and monitor the network in real-time," added Justin Berger, Group CSO for Boldyn.