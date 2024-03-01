Boldyn Completes Acquisition of Cellnex’s Private Networks Business

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

With this acquisition, Boldyn is obtaining a portfolio of more than 50 private network implementations in Finland, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.

Highlights

  • Boldyn Networks completes acquisition of Cellnex's private networks business unit.
  • Portfolio now includes over 50 private network implementations across Europe.
  • Edzcom team to integrate with Boldyn's Group Strategy team.

Follow Us

Boldyn Networks Completes Acquisition of Cellnex's Private Networks Business
Neutral Host provider Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) today announced the completion of the acquisition of Cellnex's private networks business unit, including Edzcom, Cellnex's Finnish subsidiary that specializes in connectivity solutions for private 4G and 5G networks in industrial complexes and environments. Boldyn says this move positions it as a key player in the private networks market and widens its portfolio of wireless solutions.

Also Read: Cellnex to Sell Private Networks Unit to Boldyn Networks




Acquisition Announcement

As reported by TelecomTalk, Cellnex and Boldyn announced that they reached an agreement for the same in November 2023. With this acquisition, Boldyn is obtaining a portfolio of more than 50 private network implementations in Finland, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, and the UK, catering to various industries such as manufacturing, transportation, oil and gas, energy generation, and mining.

Industry 4.0 Innovation

These networks play a pivotal role in driving industry 4.0 innovation by facilitating seamless connectivity among assets, personnel, and equipment, Boldyn said in a statement on Friday.

The closing of this acquisition also builds on Boldyn's 5G overall strategy goals as Cellnex's private networks business unit—the Edzcom team—will become part of Boldyn's Group Strategy team.

Igor Leprince, Group CEO of Boldyn Networks, said, "By bringing Cellnex's private networks business unit under the Boldyn umbrella, not only are we acquiring additional expertise, but growing our capability to interconnect the most complex environments. From heavy industry facilities, transport systems, city-wide networks and large venues to ports and nuclear power plants, we continue to be the neutral host partner of choice for our customers."

Also Read: Boldyn Networks to Build Rome 5G and WiFi Infrastructure

Mikko Uusitalo, CEO of Edzcom, said, "We're excited to join Boldyn Networks to further develop our combined leading private networks expertise and offering."

"We'll increasingly see bespoke private networks enable 5G use cases. Like enterprise automation, advanced robotics, video surveillance, smart IoT devices working in large areas, employee safety, and many others. Private 5G networks provide secure connectivity to unlock new services and the ability for customers to control and monitor the network in real-time," added Justin Berger, Group CSO for Boldyn.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

. :

Vi network seems already upgraded in most places, easily getting around 40 Mbps, equal to my fibre...

Vodafone Idea to Raise Rs 20,000 Crore, Promoters to Pitch…

Faraz :

Yeah ... They should cap at 40 Mbps only during night unlimited. Whole day it should be cap free or…

Vi Talks About Fundraising Yet Again, Will the Magic Happen…

Faraz :

Airtel needs to buy 5 MHz of n8 ( 900 MHz ) in all circles mentioned above. Also the spectrum…

Airtel Pays DoT to Continue Using Spectrum in Circles Where…

Rupesh :

Jio has failed to read Indian handset market always. First LYF phones were a failure. After that Jiophone didn't do…

Jio and Qualcomm Working on a Super Affordable 5G Phone:…

msir :

I too got today 27 02 24404999 network in govandi near mtnl office

Mystery of the unknown 3G network MNC 404 999 continues

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments